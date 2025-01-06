Watch as football player in Spain proposes to girlfriend on pitch after big game against Barcelona

Javier Varela Madrid Monday, 6 January 2025, 12:47

A midfielder from Barbastro has dropped to one knee on the pitch and asked his girlfriend to marry him after his team lost to Barcelona in a Copa del Rey match on Saturday 4 January.

Barcelona, coached by Hansi Flick, defeated Barbastro 4-0 to eliminate the team from the northeastern Spanish region of Aragon in the last 32 of the cup competition. Despite the resounding defeat, Israel García did not change his plans and chose the moment to propose to his girlfriend.

The 26-year-old midfielder, when many of the Barcelona players had already left for the change rooms, approached the stands looking for someone. His target was his girlfriend, whom he asked to come down to the pitch to join him and the rest of his teammates on what had been a historic day for them, despite the defeat.

What no one, or very few, expected was for Israel to get down on one knee and offer her an engagement ring, with which he asked her to marry him. Israel's girlfriend, dressed in red and white with the Huesca team's shirt, said a resounding yes to the applause of the crowd.