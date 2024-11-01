Spanish banks open lines of finance for victims hit by the 'Dana' floods

Nuria Triguero Friday, 1 November 2024, 13:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Several financial institutions have made special financing lines available to those affected by the 'Dana' at zero interest or with "advantageous conditions". These include Unicaja, BBVA, CaixaBank and Sabadell, among others.

Unicaja

Unicaja has set up a special line of financing "on preferential terms" to help farmers affected by the heavy rains and thunderstorms caused by this high-level depression in Malaga province so that they can repair and rebuild their damaged farms.

Those affected by these inclement weather conditions can apply for this preferential financing at any Unicaja branch, where they will be attended to by specialised staff to study their circumstances.

BBVA

BBVA, for its part, has announced that it has set up two special 0% aid lines so that families and businesses affected by the heavy flooding of the last few days in the provinces of Malaga, Granada, Almeria, Valencia and Cadiz and beyond can return to normality as soon as possible.

Those affected by the floods, whether private or business customers, will be able to apply for the financing lines as of now. The two special financing lines are at 0%, both for private households and companies.

In addition, BBVA Allianz has set up a specific telephone number (911 749 620) to assist BBVA policyholders.

CaixaBank

CaixaBank has set up a finance line of 2.2 million euros for those affected by the floods caused by the Dana, leading to horrendous damages, especially in the municipalities of Alora, Pizarra and Cártama in the case of Malaga province, and which have been extended to some agricultural and livestock farms, as well as personal goods and belongings.

This line of financing under special conditions from AgroBank, CaixaBank's business line aimed at the agri-food sector, has a grace repayment period of up to three years, with the aim of helping those cases where farms and crops have been damaged. This financing line also makes it possible to advance aid and compensation to fix the damage caused by the heavy rains.

CaixaBank's Dirección Territorial (regional management) in Andalucía has been working over the last couple of days to ensure that those affected by this situation can benefit from this aid, which is already available through the branches of the CaixaBank network in these municipalities.

"We want to be right beside the people, farmers and livestock farmers in Malaga who have been affected by the Dana storms in order to help them through these difficult times and guarantee the continuity of their activity through the best financial solutions. We have a firm commitment to the agri-food sector in Andalucía," said the regional director of CaixaBank in Andalucía, Juan Ignacio Zafra.