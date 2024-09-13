Aventura perform this Friday in front of 20,000 at the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Friday, 13 September 2024, 11:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Aventura are close to selling out the concert they will be giving this Friday, 13 September, at the Recinto Portuario in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. So far, the renowned American bachata band have sold out tickets for all the concerts on their Spanish tour, with performances in Malaga, Barcelona and Madrid. The last tickets for Tenerife can be purchased on the websites www.aventuratoureuropa.com and www.masqlive.com.

No sooner had the concert been announced, Aventura sold 10,000 tickets in two hours, after 17 years without performing in Europe. This event on 13 September is sponsored by Promotur, Cabildo de Tenerife and Sociedad de Desarrollo del Ayuntamiento de Santa Cruz.

Band members Romeo, Lenny, Max and Henry are touring Spain with their ‘Cerrando Ciclos’ tour, an artistic journey that has touched the hearts of the fans of Aventura - a group that has already gone through several musical generations - thanks to an unforgettable journey through their own music, but also through nostalgia.

Hugo Cortés

The band was born in New York, and it was from there that they managed to show the world what bachata was - when it was a sound only heard in the Dominican Republic - until it became a fashionable musical style. The mixture of local tradition with international urban styles led them to become the authentic K.O.B.

So far they have toured hundreds of cities and iconic venues, including Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles Dodger Stadium in the United States, two very important venues. In addition, during their career, Aventura have received nominations for the American Music Awards, Latin Grammy, Billboard Latin Music Awards and Premio Lo Nuestro, making them one of the most internationally recognised Latin groups of the last two decades.

The last time Romeo Santos, who launched his solo career in 2012, and Aventura went on tour was just before the Covid pandemic for their Immortal 2020 tour, which grossed $25.8 million and sold 189,000 tickets in 15 shows between 5 February and 10 March of that year, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore.