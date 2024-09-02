Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Consumer affairs

Warning issued for possible glass fragments in some batches of La Casera 'tinto de verano'

The popular summer drink was distributed to stores across many Spanish regions including Andalucía

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Monday, 2 September 2024, 12:53

Health authorities have issued an alert about possible glass fragments which could be found in La Casera 'tinto de verano' drinks.

The Spanish Food Safety and Nutrition Agency was alerted to the potential hazard in three La Casera products: 'tinto de verano limón', 'tinto de verano limón 0.0' and 'tinto de verano gaseosa'. The company itself warned of the risk through its self-monitoring system and reported the problem to the authorities.

The details of the products involved are:

- Tinto de verano limón in 27.5 cL non-returnable glass bottle. Batch number and expiry dates:

1041024197, 15/07/2025

1041024198, 16/07/2025

1041024199, 17/07/2025

1041024200, 18/07/2025

1041124222, 09/08/2025

1041124223, 10/08/2025

1041024239, 26/08/2025

- Tinto de verano limón 0.0 in 27.5 cL non-returnable glass bottle. Batch number and expiry dates:

1041024200, 18/07/2025

1041224201, 19/07/2025

- Sparkling summer red in 27.5 cL non-returnable glass bottle. Batch number and expiry dates:

1041224201, 19/07/2025

1041324221, 08/08/2025

The products were distributed to Andalucía, Asturias, Aragon, Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Catalonia, Castile-La Mancha, Castile and Leon, Canary Islands, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia, Basque Country and Valencia, "although it cannot be ruled out that there may be redistribution to other regions", according to Aesan.

People who have products affected by this alert at home are advised to refrain from consuming them.

