Airports in Spain handled a record 310 million passengers in 2024

Edurne Martínez Madrid Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 11:21

Last year ended with record figures in the tourism sector in Spain. The figures from the INE national institute of staticstcs for 2024 have yet to be confirmed, but all forecasts point to a record 90 million foreign visitors, spome 10% more than the previous year. And nine out of ten of them arrive in Spain by plane. For this reason, the figures published on Monday by Aena are also historic: the state airport operator recorded 310 million passengers in 2024, that's 9.2% more than in 2023.

In total, the Aena airport network in Spain saw 2.6 million aircraft movements, some 8% more than the previous year. Cargo also increased by 19% to 1.3 million tonnes transported, according to the airport operator's figures. In order to respond to future demand, Aena is already analysing - and in some cases starting up - the necessary investments in the different infrastructures, according to the company.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport recorded the highest number of passengers in 2024, with 66.2 million passengers, 10% more than the previous year. It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat airport, with 55 million (10% more); Palma de Mallorca, with 33.3 million (+7%); Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 25 million (+12%); Alicante-Elche, with 18.4 million (+17%); Gran Canaria, with 15.2 million (+9%); Tenerife Sur, with 13.7 million (+11%) and Valencia, with 10.8 million, which is 8.7% more than in 2023.

With these figures on the table, the company has broken passenger records at 21 airports in the network: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga-Costa del Sol, Alicante-Elche, Gran Canaria, Tenerife South, Valencia, Seville, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Menorca, Bilbao, Tenerife North, Ibiza, Santiago, Asturias, La Palma, Melilla, El Hierro and La Gomera, the company confirms.

Aena breaks records worldwide

The airport operator has broken its record at a group level. The company, which comprises 46 airports in Spain, London Luton Airport and 17 airports in Brazil, closed the year with 369.44 million passengers, 8.5% more than in 2023.

With regard to freight traffic, 2024 was the year with the highest total freight traffic to date in the Aena network in Spain as a whole.

By airports, the one with the highest cargo volume was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 766,818 tonnes, 19.2% more than in 2023. This is the year with the highest total commercial cargo traffic in the history of the Madrid infrastructure, as well as Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, with 181,688 tonnes (+16.1%), which also recorded an all-time cargo record.