Aemet warns of the stifling heat to come this summer: 'It will be one of the hottest on record in Spain'

SUR / Agencies Malaga Friday, 4 July 2025, 19:04

High temperatures continue to be the main feature of the weather in Spain, both during the day and in the early hours of the morning, with sweltering tropical or torrid nights with temperatures, in the latter case, that do not fall below a sweltering 25C. Worst of all, the outlook is unlikely to improve or ease this summer. In fact, the spokesperson for the state meteorological agency (Aemet), Rubén del Campo, in an interview with Cadena Ser, issued a clear warning about what lies ahead after a month of June that has "broken records": There is a high probability that summer temperatures "will clearly be above normal and it is not out of the question that this season will be one of the hottest on record".

Del Campo pointed out that, nevertheless, we cannot yet know if it will be the warmest, but we can say that it could be "one of the three or four hottest in the historical series". In fact, Rubén del Campo added that we are currently experiencing "temperatures more typical of mid-August, something that has never been seen before at this time of year".

Forecast for July

In Aemet's monthly forecast for the whole month of July, it highlights that "the week from 7 to 13 July will be warmer than normal in practically the whole of the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands, with values more typical of the season in the Canary Islands. Rainfall will be scarce in the western half of the country, while some showers could occur in the Mediterranean area, without ruling them out in parts of the Balearic Islands".

And watch out, because the situation will be similar for the next two weeks, according to the weather forecast "with temperatures above the normal average for the season and, therefore, intense heat in most of the Spanish mainland and the Balearic archipelago. In the Canary Islands, in principle, they will remain at normal levels for this time of year. It is most likely to be a period with very little rainfall in large areas of the southern half, but rainfall, mostly associated with storms, cannot be ruled out in the rest of the mainland and the Balearic Islands".

Sea temperatures

On the other hand, the waters of the western Mediterranean may exceed 26C and even reach 28 to 30 degrees at times, according to Aemet on social media.

Las aguas del Mediterráneo occidental superan los 26 °C, incluso puntualmente alcanzan 28 a 30 °C. En el Cantábrico oriental rondan los 22 a 24 °C.



→ Se trata de temperaturas entre 5 y 6 °C superiores a los de esta época del año, de récord en el mar Balear. pic.twitter.com/LYNoZBTzHV — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 1, 2025

The state agency has recently shared a map showing seawater temperature anomalies on 30 June 2025 based on data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. It also shows that the water temperature in the eastern Bay of Biscay is around 22 to 24C. These are thermal values between 5 and 6C higher than those of this time of year and are record-breaking in the Balearic Sea, according to Aemet.