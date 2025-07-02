Record-breaking 23.6C average June temperature in Spain exceeds norms for July and August for first time ever

Tourists at the Turó de la Rovira in Barcelona on the third day of the first heatwave of 2025.

José Antonio Guerrero Madrid Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 11:50 Compartir

June 2025 was a record-breaking month for the weather in Spain. The average temperature was 23.6C, that's 0.8C warmer than the previous hottest June, that of 2017. This was confirmed by the state meteorological agency (Aemet), which had analysed all the data from the 30 days of last month. According to Aemet, June was "extremely warm" and it was no less than 3.5C warmer than the average for the period 1991-2020.

The month produced striking records such as the maximum of 46C reached in the town of El Granado (Huelva) and the almost 45C in Alconchel, in Badajoz. There was no respite at night, with minimum temperatures of around 28C in Cabo de Creus (Gerona) and Osuna (Seville), or 30C in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, in Gran Canaria.

June 2025 is also the most anomalously warm month in the historical series, according to provisional data. No month so far has ever been 3.5C above its normal average. It therefore surpasses October 2022 and February 2020, the most abnormally warm months so far.

In addition, the average temperature in June 2025 was higher than the normal average for July and August (23.1C and 23C, respectively). This is the first time this has ever happened.

With the data still provisional, nine days in June 2025 were record hot days for their respective dates. Normally, about five record warm days (and another five record cold days) would be expected in the full year.

There are other concerning facts: the sea water temperature of the western Mediterranean is above 26C, even reaching 28 to 30C on occasion. In the eastern Bay of Biscay they are around 22 to 24C. These temperatures are 5 to 6C higher than usual at this time of the year.