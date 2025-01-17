Almost 50,000-euro compensation payout for Spanish man whose erection lasted more than 30 hours

J. González Valencia Friday, 17 January 2025, 17:26 Compartir

The Valencian regional government in Spain will have to pay compensation of 49,104.44 euros to a man after he experienced an erection for more than 30 hours. Additionally, the man's wife, according to the ruling of the advisory legal counsel of Valencia (CJCV), will receive 5,000 euros from the regional health department as compensation for distress.

This brings an end to the claim made by the 36-year-old patient who, in 2020, first visited the health centre in the Valencian town of Albaida after experiencing a four-hour erection. Following a diagnosis of priapism, the individual went to the facilities of the Hospital Ontinyent, where the claimants reported that medical professionals "delayed treatment".

After not seeing any improvement 20 hours after the first visit to the hospital, the couple went to the hospital again, where, after a day of continuous erection, he was discharged and was scheduled for a preferential appointment at the urology department. Moments later, the patient returned to the hospital and was finally referred to Xátiva, where he was admitted for the first time since the onset of the symptoms. In addition to the initial symptoms, the 36-year-old man began a febrile process "probably secondary to the rupture of the corpus cavernosum", the report detailed.

Once the fever was controlled, the patient was discharged, although "a few days later he underwent scheduled surgery for the placement of a malleable penile prosthesis, which was carried out without incident".

However, a few days after the operation, the patient had to return to hospital after the prosthesis came off due, according to the experts, to the "poor fitting of the prosthesis". This caused the young man to suffer from permanent erectile dysfunction and, in addition, loss of sensitivity and strength in his right arm and neuropathic pain in his left leg.

After several days in hospital, several surgeries, multiple sequelae and a long battle of almost four years, the couple will now receive almost 55,000 euros in compensation in the coming weeks.