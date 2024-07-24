12-year-old girl dies and another child is seriously injured after quad bike overturns in Madrid

Europa Press Madrid Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 09:50 | Updated 09:57h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 12-year-old girl died last night (Tuesday, 23 July) and her friend, aged 13, was seriously injured after the quad bike on which they were travelling overturned in the town of Fuentidueña del Tajo, a spokesperson for Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112 told Europa Press today.

The accident, the cause of which is now being investigated by the Guardia Civil, happened a few minutes before 10pm in Calle Seis, located on the Alarilla housing estate.

An intensive care ambulance from Taráncon (Toledo) was first on the scene, due to the proximity of the residential development to this province. Together with the Summa-112 medical team who also arrived at the scene, they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres on the 12-year-old girl for an hour, but eventually they were only able to confirm her death.

Paramedics also treated her companion, another girl, who was rushed to hospital in a potentially serious condition. Officers from the Guardia Civil in Madrid are investigating the accident and any possible responsibilities, as this type of vehicle cannot legally be driven by minors.