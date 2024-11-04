Torremolinos loses out on bid to host the biggest LGTB event in Europe in 2027

Iván Gelibter Porto (Portugal) Monday, 4 November 2024, 16:52

Torremolinos has lost out on its bid to host EuroPride 2027, the biggest LGTB event in Europe which draws nearly half a million visitors each year. The almost 200 voting members of EPOA (the organisation that brings together the European Pride events) voted for the Italian city of Turin on Saturday at an official event in Porto (Portugal).

The vote was decided in the first round, with Turin winning more than 50 per cent (53%) of the vote, leaving Torremolinos (14 per cent), Lithuania’s capital Vilnius (16 per cent) and Gloucestershire in the UK (18 per cent). Turin's strong point was neither the infrastructure, nor the event itself, nor even its economic situation, but the country's political situation; an argument put forward at the start of the city's presentation to host EuroPride.

The winning presentation included statements by Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni launching messages against the LGTB community. Turin's representatives listed all the rights impacted on since the far-right party came to power in Italy. It is not for nothing that Italy is the only founding country of the European Union that still does not have an equal marriage law in force.

The pitch that a EuroPride in Italy would be a tool to combat Meloni's speeches was accepted by voting members. However, selecting a destination where LGBTI rights are quashed is not always the case. Lisbon (2025) and Amsterdam (2026) will be hosting the next two EuroPrides, and in those two countries, LGBT legislation is comparable to that of Spain.

Torremolinos will go through a "reflection process" before deciding whether to run as a candidate city for 2028 Although winning on its first occasion as a candidate was somewhat ambitious, Torremolinos' chances were always real. Representatives of the bid and town mayor Margarita del Cid will now take a "process of reflection" before deciding whether the town will bid again for 2028. Del Cid considered that the process to pitch for EuroPride has served to consolidate Torremolinos as an "international benchmark for diversity". The mayor congratulated the Turin candidacy during the assembly, which was also attended by councillor for equality Francisco García Macias, the delegate of tourism of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga Gemma del Corral, and members of the organising committee, chaired by Nacho Martínez and formed by Acogat, LGTBI associations involved in Torremolinos Pride and the council. "When freedom and diversity win, we all win," Del Cid said. The head of the municipality highlighted the progress made by the candidacy project. "We take up this social and cultural legacy in order to, together, continue to promote Torremolinos as the world capital of diversity. We opted for this vote with the conviction that our city has a series of characteristics that make it unique and that it can contribute, like no other, to highlight an event with a growing social dimension and visibility. We have done so on the basis of institutional and social unity, with clear support from all the public administrations: the central government, the Andalusian regional government, the Andalusian parliament, the Malaga provincial council, the main mayors' offices in the province and the official media of the candidacy (SUR and SIX)", she said. We have strengthened our position as a reference point, as a city that defends freedom," she added.

The feeling, is that Torremolinos never stood a chance in this vote. Despite Torremolinos running a very complete campaign, the talk on the day was that this vote was about politics, and not about other issues.

SUR spoke with representatives of other delegations in the hours leading up to the vote, and most recognised that Torremolinos had the most thorough pitch. The campaign was based on economic grounds (it was the one with the largest and best explained budget, especially the source of funds), but also on institutional grounds. It was the only campaign with clear support from the three administrations (state, regional and local). Margarita del Cid was also the only mayor present for the final vote of the four candidate cities.

But it was these same EPOA members who admitted that although Torremolinos gave itself a solid chance of winning, Turin Pride will be an opportunity to make a statement against Meloni. The EPOA press release sent to the media says as much which was entitled: 'Clear message against the Italian government with the choice of Turin as the venue for EuroPride'.

Controversy

Although the whole process of the vote took place within a friendly atmosphere, there was a tense moment at the end of the Torremolinos presentation. During question time, the Bilbao delegation made an intervention that surprised the audience, not so much for the content of the question, but for the fact that it came from a Spanish city.

This spokesperson criticised that behind the EuroPride candidacy was a town hall and a regional administration of a political party "that is taking away rights from the collective throughout Spain", in reference to the Partido Popular. The candidate's coordinator Jorge Garrido responded by pointing out that in Andalucía, LGTB rights are cross-cutting elements for the main parties. In fact, in 2024 Andalucía is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the trans law, a pioneering legislation that was not only approved unanimously, but was drafted jointly by PP, PSOE Socialists and United Left.