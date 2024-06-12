Torremolinos Pride 2024 smashes all records with a huge economic impact of 95 million euros

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 12:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos Pride 2024, the first held after being declared an event of tourist interest in Andalucía, has broken all records having registered a total of 95,000 attendees according to data released by the Local Police force. As for the economic impact, this year’s event generated 95 million euros, while hotel occupancy of 95 per cent was recorded during the week-long festivities.

The town hall said that these figures endorse Torremolinos' candidacy for EuroPride 2027, which has the support council and other administrations such as the regional government.

More than 40 activities were organised to mark the event, which took place from 27 May 27 to 2 June, including talks, exhibitions, dance shows, book presentations, film screenings, a beach volleyball tournament and the VI Proud Pets Contest. There was also a series of concerts and drag shows held at the Pablo Picasso cultural centre, which included Marlena, Sofía Cristo, Mario Jefferson, E ́FEMME, Falete, Nebulossa and Chanel, among others.

EuroPride is the most important event for the LGBT+ community in Europe and is held every year in a different city. The election will take place in October 2024, during the General Assembly of the European Pride Organisers’ Association (EPOA).