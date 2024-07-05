Benalmádena to stage first Pride party with live music, DJs and drag shows

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 5 July 2024, 08:08 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena will host its first Pride party on Friday 26 July, an event that will take place at Castillo El Bil Bil and on the surrounding promenade of the Costa del Sol town from 9.30pm. The party, which the town hall said will be an “unprecedented event in the municipality” that will prove that “diversity is a part of Benalmádena’s DNA”, will offer live music performances, DJs and drag shows.

Councillor for celebrations and popular traditions Yolanda Peña said the idea was the result of the “determined commitment” of the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, to promote new events where the defence of equality and diversity prevail.

“We are deeply proud to be a liberal municipality that is committed to initiatives for the celebration of Pride and for giving full visibility to the LGBT community. We are going to celebrate this day in style, with great music and dance performances until the early hours,” the councillor said.

The presenter of the event, Luis Algoró, thanked the collaboration of the council for the organisation of an initiative that defends "diversity and real equality", while pointing out that "it is not an exclusive event for the LGBT community, but a day to send a message for diversity".

"We are proud to launch this message of equality through music, and to invite everyone to enjoy an event where we are going to put all our heart into presenting it as it deserves,” Algoró said.