Silly sausage

How far should a man go for a sausage? That wasn't a question I expected to be rattling around my head when I woke up this morning but by 1pm it was, astonishingly, the only thing on my mind.

In the supermarket, twenty minutes earlier, on a whim, I'd bought some salchichón along with a few other bits and bobs. At the checkout , there was a kerfuffle involving the woman before me quibbling forcefully with the girl at the till about the price of tinned tomatoes. The fifteen cents difference seemed to be of the utmost importance to her and she argued her corner vociferously. It was only the volume of the tutting from other customers that kept me from getting the full facts. Anyway, after trying the old 'oh-and-can-I-have-a-plastic bag, too' trick after everything had been resolved, hoping to get it for free (she didn't), Mrs Quibble pottered off, presumably to count her savings by candlelight.