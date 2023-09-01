Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fran Ruano. SUR
A much loved friend and colleague

A much loved friend and colleague

Fran was not only a brilliant professional who had won awards, he was a vital part of the SUR family, loved by everyone

Liz Parry

Friday, 1 September 2023, 19:15

Compartir

When I think back to the SUR newspaper offices which were my second home for most of my working life, I envisage a newsroom full of people all companionably engrossed in whichever publication they were working on, in an atmosphere which became increasingly hectic as deadlines drew near.

In the middle of the room, Fran Ruano, calmly welding everyone's work into a professional-looking, attractive format - an inspired front page for a special edition, a supplement, web page, new graphics and layouts, as Art Director Fran was responsible for them all.

But Fran was not only a brilliant professional who had won awards from the Society for News Design (the Oscars of the media world). He was a vital part of the SUR family, loved by everyone for his genuine friendliness, his willingness to help anyone, any time, for his social commitment and personal and professional values, for the smile you could always be sure of.

So the newsroom was hit at the weekend by a tsunami of shock and grief, when we heard that he had died in a tragic car accident. His death has left a gaping hole in the SUR offices, and in the hearts of all loved him.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A touch of the exotic spices up a small inland village in Malaga province
  2. 2 Outcome of inquiries awaited as Luis Rubiales remains suspended over controversial World Cup events
  3. 3 Retaliation threatened over Spanish passport checks
  4. 4 In photos and video: Cala Mijas music festival kicks off the weekend in style
  5. 5 Search continues as families of missing Costa del Sol paddle boarders share video of the pair heading out to sea
  6. 6 Beach bars in Torremolinos reported for exceeding their terraces
  7. 7 Inflation rises again in Spain as fuel prices surge to highest level this year
  8. 8 September hotel occupancy forecast across Malaga province looking strong
  9. 9 Unique Pedro Romero fair in Ronda recreates the ambience of the late 18th century
  10. 10 Fuengirola offers packed programme of free cultural events throughout September

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad