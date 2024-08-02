Learning from past mistakes

Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Lately there seems to be some kind of dissociation with the fact that actions always have consequences at some level or another. What we do, decide or support can have a very real effect on our day-to-day life, our rights or our general well-being.

Recently, I have seen complaints regarding the queues at passport control at Malaga Airport. Nobody likes waiting, but the implication is that there is something specifically wrong with Malaga Airport. On a recent trip, the line for passport control at Exeter Airport went out onto the runway (as you can imagine, Exeter Airport is not a large airport). The previous month, at Bristol Airport, the wait was more than an hour with screaming children (and parents) to add to the general sense of despair and frustration. I have been at Gatwick Airport with a group, unable to use the automatic gates, and seen the whole hall fill up with waiting passengers; in scenes reminiscent of the entry via Ellis Island in the 1890s.