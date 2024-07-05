Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Yellow weather alert activated for strong winds and high waves on the Costa del Sol
Weather

Yellow weather alert activated for strong winds and high waves on the Costa del Sol

Aemet, Spain's state weather agency, is predicting Force 7 winds on the coast of Malaga province this weekend

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Friday, 5 July 2024, 14:04

Opciones para compartir

While half of Spain is on alert for high temperatures this Friday (5 July), including five Andalusian provinces, the Costa del Sol will not have the best of beach days on Saturday, July 6th, with strong winds and high waves forecast.

The state weather agency (Aemet) has in fact activated a yellow (risk) warning on the whole coast of Malaga province for coastal phenomena. Westerly and south-westerly winds are expected, with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h (Force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres.

The alert will be active from 12 noon until 8pm hours and will affect the entire stretch of the Costa del Sol, as well as the coast of Granada province and part of the coast of Almeria.

It is likely the coastal phenomena will subside by Sunday, as there are currently no active warnings.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Demolition of three Benalmádena hotels awaited as 'potential buyers' of land show interest
  2. 2 German resident reported missing by family in Malaga province found safe and well
  3. 3 Benalmádena calls on central government for new train stations on existing line along the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Petition started in Costa del Sol town against reggaeton beach festival which is expected to attract 10,000 fans
  5. 5 Spain and Germany: one of the two best teams has to go
  6. 6 'Freedom Flotilla' to dock at Costa del Sol port on latest journey to Gaza
  7. 7 Cream of haute cuisine in Malaga province to prepare tasting menu for foodies at Cívitas Puerto Banús gala
  8. 8 Beso Beach: the perfect fusion of Basque and Mediterranean cuisine in an idyllic setting
  9. 9 'Don't blame lack of homes on the tourists,' say holiday-rental property owners
  10. 10 Europe-an rock royalty kick off iconic Costa del Sol music festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad