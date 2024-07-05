Yellow weather alert activated for strong winds and high waves on the Costa del Sol

Enrique Miranda Malaga Friday, 5 July 2024, 14:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

While half of Spain is on alert for high temperatures this Friday (5 July), including five Andalusian provinces, the Costa del Sol will not have the best of beach days on Saturday, July 6th, with strong winds and high waves forecast.

The state weather agency (Aemet) has in fact activated a yellow (risk) warning on the whole coast of Malaga province for coastal phenomena. Westerly and south-westerly winds are expected, with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h (Force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres.

The alert will be active from 12 noon until 8pm hours and will affect the entire stretch of the Costa del Sol, as well as the coast of Granada province and part of the coast of Almeria.

It is likely the coastal phenomena will subside by Sunday, as there are currently no active warnings.