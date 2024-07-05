Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aemet activates amber and yellow weather warnings for high temperatures in south of Spain
Weather

The state weather agency has put five provinces in the Andalucía region on alert this Friday

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 5 July 2024, 11:49

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated an amber warning for high temperatures in the provinces of Cordoba and Jaen for this Friday (5 July), while in Almeria, Granada and Seville provinces the risk will be yellow. The alerts will remain in force in the five provinces from 1pm to 9pm. Huelva, Cadiz and Malaga province will not have any type of alert activated.

According to information on the Aemet website, the heat warning in Cordoba will affect the countryside, where temperatures of up to 40C are expected. The Sierra and Pedroches area will also be on yellow alert.

In the case of Jaén, the areas at amber risk are Morena, Condado, Cazorla, Segura and the Guadalquivir Valley, while in the city and the Montes de Jaén the alert is downgraded to yellow, with thermometers touching 38C.

In Almeria, Aemet expects to activate the yellow warning in the west of the province and the city, where temperatures will reach 36 degrees, while in the Cuenca de Genil, in Granada province, under the yellow heat risk warning, maximum temperatures of 38C degrees are expected. In the case of Seville province, the heat warning will remain active until 9pm in the countryside areas, where it is expected to reach 40C at times.

