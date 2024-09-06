Woman arrested in Marbella over drugs hidden inside Buddha statues

SUR Friday, 6 September 2024, 14:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Customs and Guardia Civil officers have arrested a local woman in Marbella over alleged drug trafficking.

In July a courier company in Seville detected a package suspected of containing narcotic substances and whose destination was Colombia.

Once opened, clay figures with the image of Buddha were found.

After examining them, officers drilled into the statues and revealed that they contained 1,220 grammes of MDMA.

From that moment on, the agents focused their investigations on finding those responsible for the shipment.

The analysis of the information obtained led to the identification, in August, of a package containing a table, this time destined for Iceland, with certain similarities to the previous find.