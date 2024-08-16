Why are there no jellyfish on the Costa del Sol this summer?

Almudena Nogués Malaga Thursday, 15 August 2024 | Updated 16/08/2024 16:16h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The most-frequently asked question at the beach bars or on sun loungers on the Costa del Sol this summer is "why are there no jellyfish on the beaches of Malaga province this year?" The reality is that there are virtually none. Some beachgoers even miss them, surprised and shocked by their absence. The smartphone app Infomedusa - created by the Aula del Mar marine foundation and the provincial authority - repeats the same thing every day in its section about the state of the 176 beaches of the coast of Malaga: "There are no jellyfish".

But what is the reason? We have to look for the answer in the weather. Specifically, the wind. This summer on the Costa del Sol - for now - the west wind is prevalent, which explains why these sea creatures have not reached the shore.

This is explained by the president - and scientific director - of Malaga's Aula del Mar marine foundation, Juan Antonio López. "Among the three or four species that come to our coast, the most common is the Pelagia noctiluca, which breeds in groups, in swarms, in the central Mediterranean and arrives on our coast when the easterly wind prevails. Until recently, we have had a predominantly westerly wind, from Cadiz, which acts as a barrier, slowing down the waves and currents. There are more factors, but this is the main reason why we are not seeing jellyfish in the province, except for some odd ones that you find while diving, because at the end of the day they are part of our ecosystem."

The waves, currents and wind are the main causes of the migratory movements of jellyfish, which on their own have "a limited capacity for movement", said López, while warning of a cyclical phenomenon. "In the last four years, curiously enough, there has been an alternation of a year with a high presence of jellyfish on our beaches with another one in which very few arrive. The turning point was 2020. Until that date we had strong peaks."

Although this situation may be good for many holidaymakers and Malaga locals - who can bathe in peace and quiet - it is counterproductive for the marine ecosystem. As López pointed out, these species play a role. They form part of the plankton that feeds a multitude of species and their tentacles serve as shelter for fish such as horse mackerel.