Weather trough likely to bring more rain to Malaga this week, especially in these areas of the province

Almudena Nogués Málaga Monday, 10 June 2024, 12:40

The weather instability in Spain continues this week. After a stormy weekend, with rain and storms in many areas of the country, a new Atlantic trough takes over at the start of this second week of June.

Already this Monday, in Andalucía, the state weather agency (Aemet) warns that locally heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms are not ruled out in Sierra Morena and in the eastern sierras in the afternoon. In Malaga province, a yellow warning is in force on the Axarquía (eastern strip of the Costa del Sol) coast until 8pm for winds from the west and southwest of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour and waves of up to three metres.

"At least until Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will continue to form and temperatures will remain much milder," said experts from the Eltiempo.es weather portal.

Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo shares this view. The state agency points to "some instability in Andalucía at least in the first half of the week, with some local rainfall". "This week will be cooler than normal for this time of year," it added on their official X social media account.

In the case of the province of Malaga, Aemet has raised the probability of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday to 100%, especially in inland areas such as Antequera and Ronda. In the Guadalhorce valley this possibility is between 75% and 90%, while in Malaga city and municipalities on the western and eastern stretches of the Costa del Sol it is between 65% and 80%. On the other hand, a lull is expected this Monday, with no precipitation, and with the mercury at a maximum of 28C. Tropical nights will continue with a minimum of 21 degrees.

"From tomorrow, Tuesday and especially on Wednesday, showers accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in the inland areas of the province of Malaga. This will be due to the passage of a trough accompanied by cold air at altitude. Tomorrow we will know which areas are more likely and if they are also expected on the coast of Malaga", explained José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y rayos' (storms and lightning).