Aemet activates yellow 'risk' alerts for strong winds and high waves on the coastline of Malaga and Granada provinces

Spain's state weather agency has activated yellow 'risk' warnings for coastal phenomena in the Andalusian provinces of Granada and Malaga on Monday (10 June).

According to the information from the Aemet, the alerts will be activated at 1pm for the Costa Tropical coast of Granada province and the Axarquia coast (eastern strip of the Costa del Sol) in Malaga province. Winds from the west and southwest of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour are expected until 8pm, with waves that could reach three metres.

At the Andalucía region level, cloudy skies are forecast on the Atlantic side with generally weak and scattered rainfall during the first half of the day, as well as cloudiness of diurnal evolution in the Sierra Morena and eastern inland areas with showers, which may be locally heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms in the mountains and predominantly cloudy skies on the Mediterranean coast.

Temperatures will remain unchanged or rise, while winds will blow from the west, light inland and moderate on the coast, with strong intervals on the Mediterranean coast.