Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of the Malaga coastline. SUR
Aemet activates yellow &#039;risk&#039; alerts for strong winds and high waves on the coastline of Malaga and Granada provinces
Weather

Aemet activates yellow 'risk' alerts for strong winds and high waves on the coastline of Malaga and Granada provinces

Spain's national weather agency has warned of winds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, with waves that may reach three metres high along the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol on Monday

Europa Press

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 19:47

Compartir

Spain's state weather agency has activated yellow 'risk' warnings for coastal phenomena in the Andalusian provinces of Granada and Malaga on Monday (10 June).

According to the information from the Aemet, the alerts will be activated at 1pm for the Costa Tropical coast of Granada province and the Axarquia coast (eastern strip of the Costa del Sol) in Malaga province. Winds from the west and southwest of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour are expected until 8pm, with waves that could reach three metres.

At the Andalucía region level, cloudy skies are forecast on the Atlantic side with generally weak and scattered rainfall during the first half of the day, as well as cloudiness of diurnal evolution in the Sierra Morena and eastern inland areas with showers, which may be locally heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms in the mountains and predominantly cloudy skies on the Mediterranean coast.

Temperatures will remain unchanged or rise, while winds will blow from the west, light inland and moderate on the coast, with strong intervals on the Mediterranean coast.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Roberto at the double to send Malaga CF to the play-off final
  2. 2 Body of man found in nets of fishing boat at Fuengirola port
  3. 3 Cat charity unhappy with Mijas council's neutering plan
  4. 4 John Lennon: A Beatle's take on liberal Torremolinos
  5. 5 Fuengirola launches pet pee bottle initiative in attempt to keep the municipality in 'perfect condition'
  6. 6 Foreign resident networking evening held in Mijas Costa
  7. 7 Finance Advice for U.S. Expats in Spain
  8. 8 Extensive renovation of Fuengirola street will be complete three weeks early
  9. 9 24-hour solar power using a virtual or physical battery
  10. 10 Fireworks kick off six days of fun at Marbella's San Bernabé fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad