Weather change on the way to Malaga and the Costa del Sol with possible rain and cooler temperatures

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 23:11

There is a change in the weather on the way to Malaga and the Costa del Sol. It will likely be felt from Friday onwards. The arrival of a front that is not very active could leave some "weak and sporadic showers, more likely inland", said local weather expert José Luis Escudero on his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (Storms and Lightning). For now, Spain's state weather agency Aemet has set the probability of rain in Malaga city at 90% for 25 October, especially from midday onwards. In inland municipalities such as Antequera, Ronda, Alhaurín el Grande, Cártama, Álora, Coín and Pizarra the possibility rises to 100%.

As the delegate of Aemet in Andalucía, Juan de Dios del Pino, explained, a Mediterranean front will reach the region on Thursday night, "leaving a little rain in the western part of the region, easterly wind and humidity". In Almeria, Jaén and Granada provinces, these showers could be accompanied by weak thunderstorms that will last until the beginning of the weekend," he warned.

In the case of Malaga city, the mercury will drop from 23C this week to 18 degrees on Sunday.

It will be the first episode of instability to affect Andalucíaa. But it will not be the only one. "From Friday, an Atlantic front will enter the province of Huelva and spread to the rest of the region. In addition, there will be a general drop in temperatures of around five degrees which will affect the eight provinces," added Del Pino. In the case of Malaga city, for example, the mercury will drop from the 23C it has been this week to the 18 forecast for Sunday. This drop will also be noticeable in the minimum temperatures, which will drop from the 18C to the 13 degrees expected for Saturday or Sunday on the Costa del Sol.

A circular storm over the north of the Spanish mainland will bring a second front more active than the previous one, which will start with rainfall in Huelva, and, according to Del Pino, "will sweep" the entire region from west to east until it reaches the eastern end of Andalucía. However, the experts point out that, as it is a 'Dana' depression in the high levels of the atmosphere, its trajectory and effects are not yet clear. "At the moment, the European model places it in the Gulf of Cadiz. If so, the province of Malaga would benefit greatly from the rains. However, the American model places it far to the east. From that position we would hardly have any rainfall", José Luis Escudero pointed out. It is therefore necessary to keep an eye on its evolution over the next few hours. as whether or not we will have to put our umbrellas up will depend on this.