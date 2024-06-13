Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Warm &#039;terral&#039; wind returns to Malaga with temperatures that could exceed 35C this weekend
Weather

Warm 'terral' wind returns to Malaga with temperatures that could exceed 35C this weekend

A hot couple of days are forecast in the province, with the westerly wind playing the leading role

SUR

Malaga

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 19:21

Compartir

The 'Dana' high-level depression weather system that was expected to bring instability, rain and storms to Malaga province last week amounted to almost nothing. The badly needed rainfall that was forecast did not arrive, beyond isolated showers, and the usual warmth and clear skies of June have been the norm over the last few days.

And this is how the weekend will continue, with no rainfall forecast in the province and with temperatures that could reach 35C plus in inland areas and slightly lower on the Costa del Sol. However, it will be somewhat cooler in Malaga city where a maximum temperature of 31-32C is expected. In the Guadalhorce valley municipalities such as Coín, Cártama and Álora the mercury may exceed 35C, especially on Saturday.

In addition, a warm wind will play a leading role, with the possibility of the dreaded 'terral', Jose Luis Escudero has pointed out on his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning). It is very likely that on Saturday there will be moderate to strong 'poniente' and 'terral' wind in the usual areas of the Malaga province coastline, according to Escudero. On Sunday, moderate to strong gusts will continue along the coast of Malaga, although temperatures will be somewhat milder.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga town sets the stage for new Netflix series
  2. 2 Ilunion chain announces opening of its fourth hotel on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Private security patrols for Torremolinos beach businesses during peak summer season
  4. 4 This is where and when the ten cleaning boats will be in operation along the eastern Costa del Sol this summer
  5. 5 Water park on Spain's Costa Tropical gets ready to make a splash this summer
  6. 6 Popular Irish resident on the Costa del Sol dies just a few weeks before her 102nd birthday
  7. 7 Axarquía must pay three million euros for water transferred from Malaga city
  8. 8 Street market on eastern strip of Costa del Sol to be held at night
  9. 9 Police seize 748 packets of contraband tobacco in Costa del Sol town
  10. 10 After 15 years, the museum that has still not materialised in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad