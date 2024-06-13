Warm 'terral' wind returns to Malaga with temperatures that could exceed 35C this weekend

SUR Malaga Thursday, 13 June 2024, 19:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

The 'Dana' high-level depression weather system that was expected to bring instability, rain and storms to Malaga province last week amounted to almost nothing. The badly needed rainfall that was forecast did not arrive, beyond isolated showers, and the usual warmth and clear skies of June have been the norm over the last few days.

And this is how the weekend will continue, with no rainfall forecast in the province and with temperatures that could reach 35C plus in inland areas and slightly lower on the Costa del Sol. However, it will be somewhat cooler in Malaga city where a maximum temperature of 31-32C is expected. In the Guadalhorce valley municipalities such as Coín, Cártama and Álora the mercury may exceed 35C, especially on Saturday.

In addition, a warm wind will play a leading role, with the possibility of the dreaded 'terral', Jose Luis Escudero has pointed out on his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning). It is very likely that on Saturday there will be moderate to strong 'poniente' and 'terral' wind in the usual areas of the Malaga province coastline, according to Escudero. On Sunday, moderate to strong gusts will continue along the coast of Malaga, although temperatures will be somewhat milder.