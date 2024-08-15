Malaga province recorded 4,670 active gender-based violence cases at the end of June

Europa Press Malaga Thursday, 15 August 2024, 18:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

At the end of June, the halfway point in the year, Malaga recorded a total of 4,670 active cases within the comprehensive IT system used for monitoring gender violence in the province. VioGén, is a tool that activates measures to prevent any kind of assault or aggression and protect victims when there is a prior complaint already on record. Of these cases, 75 were classed as high risk and one of extreme risk.

Since the beginning of this year five women have been murdered under the category of gender violence in the province of Malaga, as confirmed by the government delegation against gender violence (part of central government's Ministry of Equality), although none of these women had previously reported any abuse, "which prevents protection work being carried out under the VioGén system when there are circumstances of risk", stated the sub-delegate for central government in Malaga, Javier Salas.

Furthermore, Sala insisted on "the need" for "victims to report and if they are not capable or do not feel strong enough, their family or friends should do so, because only then can the state's policing bodies activate Protocol Zero and initiate the procedure to increase the victim's protection".

"Gender-based violence isn't a private matter to be kept secret between a couple or within the family. It is a serious risk that puts women in danger and we must be aware that by collaborating we can save their lives," stated Salas. He then reminded those present at the meeting of the tools available to bring such issues to the attention of the police and Guardia Civil, such as the 016 telephone number, the Atenpro tele-assistance service or the @Alertcops mobile application, with a specific alert button.

According to data from the monthly VioGén report, 178 restraining tags (bracelet-type) remained active in Malaga in June, which represents an increase of 18.7% in the use of these devices compared to the same period last year, when 150 were registered.

Other tools

Another of the tools in the fight against gender violence is Atenpro, a tele-assistance service of attention and protection. Atenpro provides an ongoing victim with an electronic device with geolocation and emergency button. This service also experienced a year-on-year increase of 18.1% in Malaga for June, from 397 in June 2023 to 469 this year, which represents 13% of the regional total (3,637).

For its part, the 016 helpline for victims, family and any others involved in cases of gender violence received a total of 241 calls in June in Malaga province, 19.4% lower than that recorded in the same month last year (299) although it represents 23% of the calls made across Andalucía (1,047) in the same period. In addition to these calls, the service received 13 WhatsApp calls, one email and seven chat queries during the month of June.

The 016 telephone service offers a 24/7 service of general information, legal advice and immediate psychological care run by specialised staff for all forms of violence against women. This service is also available via WhatsApp 600 000 016 and email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es.

The 016 phone number, online consultations via email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es and the WhatsApp channel on 600 000 016 can also be used for advice on the resources available and the rights of victims of gender violence, as well as legal advice from 8am to 10pm every day of the week. Enquiries can be attended to in 52 languages and the service can be adapted to possible situations of disability.