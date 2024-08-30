Costa del Sol awards first 'medal of honour' to former manager of Spain's World Cup-winning football team

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 30 August 2024, 09:35 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

On Wednesday this week Vicente del Bosque arrived at the Hotel Antara Villa Padierna Palace in Benahavís to receive the first 'medal of honour' from the Costa del Sol.

The Mancomunidad for the eight towns that make up the association of local municipalities has established this award, which from now on will recognise, as indicated by its president Manuel Cardeña: "people and entities that stand out for their contributions to the aims that are the raison d'être of our association." To this he added that "it stands for the gratitude that comes from all they have done as, in certain cases, some stand out above the rest, either for individual actions, or for personal careers or for their continued work, or also for carrying the name of our western Costa del Sol area and the towns that compose it beyond our borders."

So it is that the former coach and manager of the men's national football team for Spain in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa that gave 'La Roja' its first ever World Cup victory against the Netherlands is the first person to be honoured with this distinction. "The assembly meeting of the Mancomunidad held on 8 July last unanimously approved the awarding of this medal, ruling that Vicente del Bosque is well-deserving. He is one of the most illustrious and recognised protagonists of recent Spanish history. He has earned the respect, affection and unanimous admiration of colleagues and the public of all ages", said Cardeña.

For his part, Del Bosque said he "feels very honoured with this recognition, which he receives from a land in which he feels like one of the people of the Costa del Sol." He then commented on "the union of the municipalities of the Costa del Sol which, as in football, gives them strength."

The event was attended by mayors of the Costa del Sol municipalities as well as representatives of the Junta de Andalucía and the Diputación de Málaga (provincial authority).

Career path

Vicente del Bosque is one of the most illustrious and recognised personages of recent Spanish history. Born in Salamanca on 23 December 1950, he has an extensive professional career linked to the world of football, as a player (1970-1984), coach (1987-2016) and national team manager for the men (2008-2016). Linked from the beginning of his career to Real Madrid, Vicente del Bosque the player won five Spanish League titles and four Spanish Cups. As a coach he has, among other titles, won a World Cup, a European Championship, two Champions Leagues and two Spanish Leagues. He is the only coach to have won the triple titles of World Cup (2010), the European Championship (2012) and the UEFA Champions League (1999-2000 and 2001-2002). He has also been distinguished with the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sporting Merit, the Grand Cross of the Order of Dos de Mayo and made first Marquis of Del Bosque awarded in 2011 by King Juan Carlos.

Married and father of three children, he enjoys the great personal satisfaction of having earned the respect, affection and unanimous admiration of colleagues and audiences of all ages. He regularly participates in the media and generously shares his knowledge, anecdotes and reflections on sport, leadership and values with profound intelligence and a fine sense of humour.

As for his links with the Costa del Sol, his wife, María de la Santísima Trinidad López, is from Fuengirola. Furthermore, the Del Bosque-López family has a house in San Pedro Alcántara in the municipality of Marbella. It should also be noted that Vicente del Bosque has been running the Campus Vicente del Bosque in Estepona for many years, where he offers his football sports camps for children and young people aged 6 to 15 years.