Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Car flips onto roof in middle A-7 Costa del Sol motorway but police find no trace of driver
112 incident

Car flips onto roof in middle A-7 Costa del Sol motorway but police find no trace of driver

When officers arrived at the scene, the motorist who had been behind the wheel was nowhere to be seen

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 22:34

Opciones para compartir

Guardia Civil officers are investigating a curious case after a driver crashed their car in the middle of the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol and then abandoned it and left the scene. The force's traffic unit is trying to identify the driver after the vehicle was found tipped on its roof in the middle of the busy road.

The incident happened around 1.50am on Friday 25 October when emergency services received several phone calls alerting them that a car had crashed and overturned in the middle of the thoroughfare, in the direction of Marbella.

When the first Guardia Civil patrol arrived, the officers found a black Seat Ibiza car and scattered debris in the middle of the carriageway, but the driver was nowhere to be seen. The incident caused other cars to collide after being unable to avoid the vehicle or debris, however there were no serious injuries reported.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty
  2. 2 Police arrest individual for drug trafficking during raid on Fuengirola cannabis club
  3. 3 St George's church in Malaga opens its doors as unique wedding venue
  4. 4 All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol's most terrifying nights
  5. 5 Fuengirola offers free shuttle bus for people visiting municipal cemetery this week
  6. 6 Daredevil Costa del Sol resident does charity wing walk in memory of her mother
  7. 7 Early David Larrubia strike seals much-needed win for Malaga CF
  8. 8 Ticket theft clouds San Pedro's high-profile Copa del Rey clash
  9. 9 More women than ever turn out for Marbella Ironman 70.3
  10. 10 Malaga motorbike fan to pay off debt with Spanish prime time TV show prize money

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad