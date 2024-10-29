Car flips onto roof in middle A-7 Costa del Sol motorway but police find no trace of driver

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 22:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Guardia Civil officers are investigating a curious case after a driver crashed their car in the middle of the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol and then abandoned it and left the scene. The force's traffic unit is trying to identify the driver after the vehicle was found tipped on its roof in the middle of the busy road.

The incident happened around 1.50am on Friday 25 October when emergency services received several phone calls alerting them that a car had crashed and overturned in the middle of the thoroughfare, in the direction of Marbella.

When the first Guardia Civil patrol arrived, the officers found a black Seat Ibiza car and scattered debris in the middle of the carriageway, but the driver was nowhere to be seen. The incident caused other cars to collide after being unable to avoid the vehicle or debris, however there were no serious injuries reported.