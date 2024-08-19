Tourism businesses in Andalucía have one month to apply for aid to alleviate effects of drought and climate change

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 19 August 2024, 13:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Companies in the tourism sector in the region have one month from the publication in the official gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA), last Wednesday, to apply for the aid programme to alleviate the problems of drought and climate change in the sector. This line of subsidies is endowed with 40 million euros and aims to address actions to reduce water consumption, energy improvement or thermal adaptation of spaces.

Arturo Bernal, regional minister of tourism, highlighted the pioneering nature of the region in the adaptation of its tourist establishments and destinations to climate change as recommended by international organisations, promoting sustainability through an initiative "with a clear incentive effect on the business fabric of the sector".

Bernal said that the tourism industry "must face this challenge with unity and with a clear commitment to sustainability and the future". He also pointed out the sector's involvement "in combating drought and climate change, investing in facilities and systems that allow water to be harnessed and used rationally".

These grants are financed with Next Generation-EU funds and are part of the recovery, transformation and resilience plan, of which, two lines of subsidies are available for companies providing accommodation or activities linked to tourism and for those providing catering and hotel services.

Eligible projects

The regional government said, "Eligible projects will be those investments aimed at reducing water consumption through reuse and savings by tourism companies that provide their services or carry out their activities in Andalucía, as well as those that contribute to mitigating and adapting to climate change in tourism activity."

Therefore, among the schemes considered are actions based on the reuse of water, consisting of the treatment and subsequent reuse of water from sources other than the drinking water network. Also included are actions to reduce the flow of water required for a specific use, leading to savings in the establishment's facilities. And it includes projects to improve energy efficiency, the adaptation of infrastructures to prevent excess heat or cold, the installation of low water consumption green roofs or the replacement of gardens and other areas of vegetation with species specially adapted to the restriction or absence of water.

Who can apply?

Tourist accommodation establishments, conference and event organisation activities and sporting activities in ski resorts, golf courses, marinas and similar facilities are eligible for the first tranche of grants. As well as leisure activities in theme, amusement, aquatic, zoological or botanical parks; spas and facilities related to wellness; buses with panoramic routes, passenger transport on inland waterways, horse-drawn carriages and bicycle hire; and activities related to the knowledge of the Spanish language by foreigners, and to flamenco.

The second line, for the provision of restaurant and hotel services, is understood as such companies with CNAE 5610, restaurants and food stalls; 5621, provision of meals prepared for events; 5629, other food services; and 5630, beverage establishments.

In the first line, aid will cover 45 per cent of the eligible costs in the case of large companies, 55 per cent for medium-sized companies and 65 per cent for small companies, with a minimum project budget of 100,000 euros and a maximum of 10 million euros. In the case of line 2, some 100 per cent of the cost of the project may be reached, with a minimum budget of 50,000 euros and a maximum of 300,000 euros. The award procedure will be non-competitive.