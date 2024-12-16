Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of a high-voltage pylon. Sur/Archivo
Total internet and telephone outage in much of inland Malaga province
Technology

Total internet and telephone outage in much of inland Malaga province

The "accidental" cutting of two fibre optic cables has affected thousands of users of web and telephone since this morning, as well as halting the connection in hundreds of workplaces in Antequera, Coín, Ronda and Campillos, among other places

Cristina Pinto

Cristina Pinto

Monday, 16 December 2024, 15:22

Thousands of residents in the province of Malaga have been without telephone and internet connections since this morning after two fibre optic cables were cut "by accident". This has affected almost 100,000 people throughout the province, as well as paralysing connections in businesses and offices. The main areas that are suffering from this cut are Antequera, Coín, Ronda and Campillos, although Telefónica sources told SUR that "there may be more municipalities in the province that have connection failures as these cables connect almost half the province".

Technicians have been working since this morning to solve the fault, which was caused by the cutting of two underground fibre optic cables in the Antequera area. "We have been working and investigating for hours, but it has been caused by works in that area. Right now a large team of technicians are working on it and we hope that in two or three hours it will be solved," Telefónica explained earlier on Monday.

So far more than 20,000 lines are affected by the cut, explained Pedro Córdoba, of the association of telecommunication engineers in Malaga, who is in contect with part of the Telefónica team working to solve the problem.

"We've been all morning without being able to work," said one of the Antequera residents who is suffering the consequences. The mayor of Antequera himself, Manolo Barón, told SUR that the town hall has had its systems down since this morning and that they cannot access any of their data.

This outage is also affecting Archidona, although the worst hit places so far are Antequera, Campillos, Ronda and Coín. "Some are suffering from call failures and others from telephone data failures, depending on the area in which the terminal is located," Telefónica explained.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Top awards go to two Costa del Sol-based burger restaurants
  2. 2 Vincent Kipkorir claims crown at biggest Malaga Marathon in history
  3. 3 Malaga Airport breaks all-time annual passenger record with several weeks still to go
  4. 4 This is the most important sleep habit we need
  5. 5 Nature given a helping hand in the Sierra de las Nieves
  6. 6 Malaga researchers discover mechanism that regenerates coronary arteries
  7. 7 A global tour of festive traditions in Benalmádena
  8. 8 Draw specialists Malaga CF held to yet another frustrating stalemate
  9. 9 Count Rudi: The 'fortunate man' of Marbella Club
  10. 10 New easyJet flights between Birmingham and Gibraltar to take to skies from June

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Total internet and telephone outage in much of inland Malaga province