Total internet and telephone outage in much of inland Malaga province

Thousands of residents in the province of Malaga have been without telephone and internet connections since this morning after two fibre optic cables were cut "by accident". This has affected almost 100,000 people throughout the province, as well as paralysing connections in businesses and offices. The main areas that are suffering from this cut are Antequera, Coín, Ronda and Campillos, although Telefónica sources told SUR that "there may be more municipalities in the province that have connection failures as these cables connect almost half the province".

Technicians have been working since this morning to solve the fault, which was caused by the cutting of two underground fibre optic cables in the Antequera area. "We have been working and investigating for hours, but it has been caused by works in that area. Right now a large team of technicians are working on it and we hope that in two or three hours it will be solved," Telefónica explained earlier on Monday.

So far more than 20,000 lines are affected by the cut, explained Pedro Córdoba, of the association of telecommunication engineers in Malaga, who is in contect with part of the Telefónica team working to solve the problem.

"We've been all morning without being able to work," said one of the Antequera residents who is suffering the consequences. The mayor of Antequera himself, Manolo Barón, told SUR that the town hall has had its systems down since this morning and that they cannot access any of their data.

This outage is also affecting Archidona, although the worst hit places so far are Antequera, Campillos, Ronda and Coín. "Some are suffering from call failures and others from telephone data failures, depending on the area in which the terminal is located," Telefónica explained.