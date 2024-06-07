Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guardia Civil
Mijas crash leads to arrest of three members of gang of Costa del Sol building material thieves
Crime

The investigation began after a van crashed into a residential wall in Mijas while fleeing the scene of a robbery; the gang is suspected of stealing machinery, tools and wiring from construction companies around Malaga province

EP

Malaga

Friday, 7 June 2024, 16:24

The Guardia Civil, in an operation named 'Dedalo', has dismantled a criminal organisation dedicated to the theft of machinery, tools and wiring from construction companies in Malaga province. As part of the operation, three people have been arrested and another is being investigated.

The investigation began after an accident on 31 March, when a van crashed into a house in a residential estate in the town of Mijas, Malaga. The van was speeding away after the gang had stolen machinery, tools and wiring from one construction company.

After the accident, the three occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and abandoned the van loaded with the stolen material, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

During the course of the investigation, the three people who fled the scene of the accident were identified. They had stolen equipment from various construction companies in the towns of Nerja, Mijas and Fuengirola. In addition, it was established that the owner of the van, who had reported it stolen, was linked to the perpetrators of the thefts.

As a result, the three individuals were located and arrested, and a woman was investigated for the crimes of robbery with force, membership of a criminal organisation and simulation of a crime.

The detainees were handed over to the duty court in Fuengirola. The operations have been carried out by officers of the Guardia Civil in Mijas.

