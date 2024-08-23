Three chains with hotels on the Costa del Sol recognised for work-life balance of their employees

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 23 August 2024, 19:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Three hotel chains in Malaga province have put into practice measures to ensure that their staff have a good work-life balance. The Peñarroya group and its Holiday World hotel complex was a pioneer in this area, obtaining the EFR family responsible company certification, awarded by the Masfamilia Foundation in 2010, and has maintained it with a level of excellence since 2016.

At that time, the group's president, Pepa Peñarroya, recalled "the group's commitment to placing value on people, integrating work-life balance, equality and diversity as cross-cutting elements of its management strategy", with Mari Francis Peñarroya, CEO of Holiday World, pointing out that the resort was the first in the world to obtain the award.

Now Malaga-based ML Hoteles, with two hotels in Fuengirola, the Ángela and Yaramar, have followed in their footsteps and general manager and CEO, José Carlos Escribano, has highlighted the unwavering commitment to the work-life balance of its employees.

The EFR certification, internationally recognised and present in more than ten countries, distinguishes those organisations that implement exceptional policies in favour of balancing work and family responsibilities of employees.

At ML Hoteles, with around 300 employees, the company considers the well-being of their employees to be a top priority, which is reflected in the development of an innovative catalogue of 35 work-life balance measures, covering job quality, flexible working hours and space, family support, personal and professional development, and equal opportunities.

Juan Antonio Campaño, director of quality and sustainability, insists on the principle of "believing in people and, therefore, incorporating new criteria and fundamental improvements that make people management a priority". He said that the company began the process in March 2023 and that many of the measures had been in place for some time and others were introduced later until certification was achieved at the end of last year.

Furthermore, Escribano recalled that "this effort has been recognised not only by the Másfamilia Foundation, but also by prestigious institutions such as the United Nations and the Interreg Europe programme, which have classified ML Hoteles' initiative as a 'good practice' in work-life balance management policies".

He went on to say that "this distinction underlines the importance of creating work environments that favour the integral development of employees, promoting a healthy balance between their work and personal lives. ML Hoteles' commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of work-life balance reinforces its position as a leader in the hotel industry, offering not only exceptional service to its guests but also an exemplary workplace for its team".

The power of people

Malaga-based Fuerte Group Hotels has taken a step forward as a benchmark in terms of sustainability and respect for the environment to focus part of its efforts on the implementation of improvements in the workplace, with the aim of making progress in its work-life balance policies. And the work has paid off: on 26 July at the El Fuerte Marbella hotel, they received the EFR certification from the general manager of Másfamilia, Rafael Fuertes.

José Luque García said that "at Fuerte Group Hotels we are very clear about the importance of people, and that they are the centre of our organisation. That is why we have been carrying out actions for years that seek to improve their wellbeing and keep talent that is increasingly valuable".

These include providing family health insurance at a reduced price; financial help towards gyms, nursery school fees and the purchase of school books for children; a programme of improvements to prevent good mental health and actions to improve ergonomics in our work centres, among more than thirty other measures.

In addition, he stressed that "it is an honour to be recognised for all the progress we have made with the award of this international certificate, which accredits us as a more competitive, more balanced and fairer organisation".

This certification is an international model for work-life balance management which aims to advance and provide answers in terms of responsibility and respect for the reconciliation of personal, family and working life. In order to obtain this certification, companies must design and implement procedures and work methodologies that allow for the definition of a catalogue of work-life balance measures, objectives and action plans, indicators, tools for monitoring and measuring the model's performance, as well as training and communication actions.

"By implementing these processes, the organisation enters a cycle of continuous improvement that allows measuring its progress in work-life balance management", it pointed out.