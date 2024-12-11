These are the new ticket and multi-trip prices for Malaga's public transport consortium services

Chus Heredia Malaga Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 11:39

Fares of the Malaga's metropolitan area transport consortium, which now includes not only local and interurban buses and the metro, but also Renfe Cercanías commuter trains, have gone up since 1 December. They have done so for the first time in five years with the unanimous vote of the board. During this time, the rates paid by the Junta de Andalucia's regional government to the transport operators have been raised by 15 per cent, while users will face an increase based on last year's inflation rate, which stands at 3.55 per cent.

This increase has been applied to single tickets and multi-trip cards. With regard to prices, it is worth noting that the substantial discounts applied by the government and the regional government due to the measures taken after the pandemic are still in force. At the moment, it is 60 per cent. Each administration covers half.

The big question is what will happen from 1 January next year, as this is a decision that depends on the central government. At the moment, there seem to be a few options on the table, such as lowering the bonus to 40 per cent and continuing to split it equally, or fully granting the rebate to certain groups. We will have to wait and see.

The prices

Within a single zone, the ticket costs 1.60 euros, and with the card, 1.04 euros. The fare rises to 1.75 euros and 1.18 euros respectively (one zone), 2.50 euros and 1.58 euros (two zones), 3.75 euros and 2.59 euros (three zones), 6.25 euros and 5.10 euros (four zones), and a fixed price of 7.75 euros for five zones.

All these fares include Spain's IVA sales tax and compulsory insurance for passengers, according to the agreement, already published in the official gazette of the province of Malaga.

Record numbers

In total, 18 million passengers used the services of the transport consortium in 2023. Of these, more than ten million took the intercity bus. The metro closed with more than 13 million, 40 per cent of whom paid with the consortium card. In the case of the EMT, the number of metropolitan cards is lower, but even so, just over two million of the 46.7 million passengers that used them. For this year the expected figures are spectacular: they expect to close 2024 with more than 20 million passengers. That would be an absolute record. An important factor was the incorporation of Cercanías commuter trains and the upward evolution of all the other transport systems, especially the metro.