Malaga travel consortium's green card can now be used on Cercanías trains: These are the discounts

Chus Heredia Malaga Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 15:53 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The green travel card issued by the Malaga transport consortium (Consorcio de Transportes), can now be used on the province's Cercanías commuter trains.

The fare agreement between the consortium and Spain's state railway operator Renfe has been in force since Monday 7 October. The card brings significant discounts on the use of Cercanías trains: they vary according to the route and the number of zone changes, but average 80% compared to a single ticket.

The consortium ticket is suitable for those users who use two or more means of public transport and/or move from one municipality to another on a regular basis. The great novelty is that after 20 years Renfe has finally been integrated into the system which already includes Malaga's EMT buses, intercity buses and the Malaga metro. Until now, the green card could be used on the trains, but it did not provide a discount - many technical problems were also reported.

The card can be used at 23 Cercanías stations, both on the line to Fuengirola and the one to Álora, and the scheme will cost around 7.4 million euros per year. Cercanías trains transport some 16 million passengers a year, with Malaga one of the most profitable hubs in the country.

The figures

In total, some 18 million passengers used the services of the Malaga transport consortium in 2023. Of these, more than 10 million took the intercity bus. The metro closed the year with more than 13 million, 40% of whom paid with the consortium card. Meanwhile, just over two million of the 46.7 million passengers who travelled on the EMT buses used the card.

An unknown still remains on whether post-Covid bonuses will be extended next year on public transport fares, which now, between the Junta de Andalucía and the government, stand at 60%.

Throughout the year, work has been carried out to adapt Renfe Viajeros' ticket validation network (access turnstiles) and sales network (self-service machines and ticket offices) to make this implementation possible.

Work has also been carried out in the management systems of the transport consortium and Renfe to facilitate the recharging of transport cards at Malaga's ticket vending machines. The card can be purchased at the points of sale in person, as well as at the points already set up by the consortium.

The 23 Cercanías stations where the card can be used are Malaga Centro-Alameda, Malaga María Zambrano, Victoria Kent, Guadalhorce, Malaga Airport, Plaza Mayor, Los Álamos, La Colina, Torremolinos, Montemar Alto, El Pinillo, Benalmádena-Arroyo de la Miel, Torremuelle, Carvajal, Torreblanca, Los Boliches, Fuengirola, Los Prado, Campanillas, Cártama, Pizarra, Aljaima and Álora.