There are numerous myths surrounding the origin of the white grape variety known by the name of Pedro Ximénez, known more today by its shortened version, PX. In ampelography, which is the field of botany that works on the identification and classification of grapevines, there are records that place its first appearance in the Canary Islands or Madeira. From there, it would have begun to spread to other European countries, including Spain.

Amid this furore of speculation, which is fed by centuries-old manuscripts and documents, there are also theories that seem more plausible to Malaga wine-producer Victoria Ordóñez. One such hypothesis was written down by Philipp Jakob Sachs von Löwenheim, who is considered to be the founding father of grapevine identification. A Spanish soldier, Pedro Ximen, brought this grape to the hilly lands known as the Montes de Málaga about five centuries ago. This is the beginning of the history of a province that was devoted to wine production, which then saw the phylloxera plague almost wipe it all out in 1885.

But the extinction was a near miss and what followed was a fully-fledged comeback. Many years later, on 29 July 2024, representatives from the wineries, politicians and institutions gathered in Malaga city hall to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Wines of Malaga Designation of Origin and to announce the signing of an agreement to ensure that the production of this wine remains pure and of high quality. Thus, the regulatory council for assigning the various designations of origin ('Málaga', 'Sierras de Málaga' and 'Pasas de Málaga') signed a collaborative agreement with a whole host of organisations to promote the celebration of this centenary - the brand of 'Malaga' for wines. Among those signing up to the agreement were representatives from the Junta de Andalucía, the Diputación de Málaga (provincial authority for Malaga), Malaga city hall, Fundación Unicaja, the Spanish government, Malaga's Chamber of Commerce, Confederación de Empresarios de Málaga (another local association of business leaders) and the University of Malaga.

Protecting the wine heritage of the province

All nine government, institutional and business representatives met this Monday in the Salón de los Espejos in Malaga town hall to present this agreement in which the centuries-old tradition of producing wines in Malaga and their relationship with the history of the province really stands out.

President of the regulatory council for the 'Malaga' brand (and wine-maker at the head of the Bodega Doña Felisa in Ronda), José María Losantos Hernando, thanked everyone for their involvement in the centenary celebrations: "This pact shows the interest of the whole of society in protecting the wine heritage of the province of Malaga and all its values, and it highlights the current strength of the wine sector in Malaga and its indisputable role in the economy, tourism and culture." Also taking part were the politicians: the Junta's Secretary General for Agriculture, Livestock and Food, Manuel Gómez, the third Vice-President for Malaga's Diputación, Antonia Ledesma, Malaga's city mayor, Francisco de la Torre, and central government's regional delegate, Francisco Javier Salas. From business and other interests came Cristina Rico, director at Unicaja Foundation, first vice-president of the Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation for Malaga, Paloma Moreno, president of the Andalusian Confederation of Entrepreneurs and the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Malaga, Javier González de Lara and the rector at the University of Malaga, Teodomiro López Navarrete. All highlighted their interest in collectively defending and protecting the tradition of the Malaga Designation of Origin (DOP - Denominaciones de Origen Protegidas) and its role as a source of economic, social and cultural wealth for the province and beyond.

History

On 5 February 1924 the Guild Association of Malaga Wine Breeders and Exporters registered the 'Malaga' trademark at the Patent and Trademark Office. This trademark was finally made public on 16 March of the same year in the Official Industrial Property Gazette. This achieved legal protection for Malaga wines, which were often imitated due to their top-notch reputation. Maximum protection was then obtained in 1932 with the creation of 'Malaga DOP', making it one of the pioneering DOPs in Europe.

The cultivation of vines and the production of wine have been linked to Malaga for some six thousand years. Vines and wine have been the cultural and socio-economic backbone of the different peoples who have settled in the lands now known as the province of Malaga.