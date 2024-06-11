New companies increase by 45% in Malaga province with April the best month since records began

Cristina Vallejo Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 18:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga province registered 855 new companies during the month of April, the best month since records began, new data shows.

It is not only the best figure for an April, but for any month since the beginning of provincial statistics, which date back to January 2008, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE) data. Only on one other occasion has the figure of 800 companies registered in Malaga been surpassed: it was in March last year, when the figure reached 819.

The 855 companies registered in Malaga in April are almost 45% more than those registered in the same month last year, when there were fewer than 600. Nationally, the corporate sector registered an uptick in April, with the 11,752 companies registered this year 36.27% more than the 8,624 registered a year ago.

According to the data, there are Andalusian provinces where the rate of growth in the registration of new companies was higher. In Cordoba, although it has more modest company figures, the number of companies registered in April (129) was almost double that of the same month last year (66). And in Cádiz, the increase is 58%, from 133 in 2023 to 211 in 2024. In weaker provinces, such as Jaén, the increase in the creation of new companies was limited to 4%, to 48, although in no other Andalusian territory were decreases recorded.

Easter

But there is a factor to be taken into account when analysing these figures: the comparison of April 2024 has to be made with the same month last year, which included Easter, unlike this year. This may have been one reason for the slump in the creation of new companies in Malaga in March - which included the holidays - as it recorded a fall of almost 13% in the creation of companies.

With these figures, Malaga defends its third place in the national ranking for the creation of new companies. It follows Madrid, with 2,567 new companies, and Barcelona, on the verge of 2,000. These two provinces have recorded increases of 37.4% and 34.15%, respectively.

40% of new Andalusian companies are in Malaga In April, 855 companies were created in Malaga, compared to 2,133 in Andalucía.

Malaga province reinforces its leading role among the Andalusian provinces: its 855 new companies in April represent 40% of the total number of companies set up in the region, which amounted to 2,133. This means that four out of every ten new Andalusian companies are registered in Malaga.

Dissolved companies

The number of companies dissolved in April in Malaga province was 96, making Malaga second in this ranking, behind only Madrid (538 companies dissolved). In year-on-year terms, the number of companies dissolved in the province rose by 10% from 87 in April last year.

The net creation of companies (those registered minus those dissolved) amounted in April to 759, a figure 50.6% higher than the 504 companies registered in April 2023 in net terms, according to the data.

2,805 new companies created between January and April in Malaga This is an increase of 10.7% compared to the 2,534 companies registered in the first four months of last year.

How are the figures for the first four months of the year going? The province has registered 2,805 companies between January and April this year, which again confirms it is in third place in the national ranking, behind Madrid (9,821 companies) and Barcelona (6,999), and ahead of Valencia (2,690) and Alicante (2,266). In sixth place is Seville, with 1,727 new companies registered this year to date.

An average of 700 companies per month

The more than 2,800 companies registered in Malaga in the first four months of the year (an average of 700 new companies per month) is 10.7% more than the 2,534 companies registered between January and April 2023 in the province. This increase is only slightly higher than that recorded nationally (9.36%, to 44,111 new companies registered). But Malaga is, with this expansion so far this year, the province with the highest growth in the region, followed by Granada, where it has risen by just over 10%, to 634 new companies.

The 2,805 companies registered in Malaga between January and March represent 37.3% of those registered in Andalucía in the same period (7,523).

In net terms - after deducting the number of companies dissolved (488) - the number of companies created between January and April was 2,317, which is almost 12% more than in the same period of the previous year, when there were 2,071 (after 463 companies were dissolved).

In Spain, the net creation of companies in the first four months of the year was close to 34,000, which is almost 14% more than the slightly more than 29,800 in the same period last year.