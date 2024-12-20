Emergency work carried out by Junta on ten Malaga roads affected by 'Dana' storms

The Junta de Andalucía is investing 1.7 million euros to repair the roads affected by flooding caused by the heavy rains of 29 October and 13 November. The two weather events, or 'Danas' that hit Malaga, caused a great deal of damage to the province's infrastructure. The first storm was particularly strong in the Guadalhorce area and the second one hit inland areas of the Axarquía, particularly Benamargosa and Cútar.

Guadalhorce

The work has been divided into two lots: one for the roads affected by the October floods and the other for those of November. In the first section, two roads are included. The first is the A-343, between kilometres 31 and 41, in Álora. The second is a 700-metre stretch of the A-7057 in Cártama.

Both projects have already begun, are a third of the way through and have a budget of 849,917 euros. The work on the A-343 includes the reconstruction of protection walls at kilometre 31.8, as well as the installation of new barriers at kilometres 35.9 and 41.1, where heavy rains destroyed the existing structures.

As for the A-7057, the work is focused on the construction of protection ditches to mitigate the damage caused by the flooding of the Guadalhorce river and the replacement of expansion joints in the viaduct.

These interventions are currently 38% complete, with the aim of ensuring road safety and mitigating the impact of future adverse weather events.

Axarquía

In the Axarquía the repair work affects the A-356, A-402, A-7000, A-7001, A-7204, A-7205, A-7206 and A-7207 roads in the municipalities of Alcaucín, Algarrobo, Colmenar, Cómpeta, Málaga, Periana, Riogordo, Sayalonga, Torrox, Vélez-Málaga and Viñuela.

The damage was of such magnitude that it was necessary to close several roads, especially in the lower part of the Sierra del Torcal de Antequera and the Axarquía. These included the A-7207 between Cómpeta and Torrox, where the road was partially destroyed; the A-357 in Casarabonela, due to a landslide; the A-7078 between Carratraca and Álora, due to a landslide; the A-373 between Cortes de la Frontera and Estación and the A-405 in Gaucín, the latter two due to pools of water of up to 20 centimetres deep.

After the Dana, the process of drainage and drying out of the embankments led to further landslides and the appearance of serious problems on the roads which threaten road safety. This work is being carried out on an emergency basis in order to prevent further damage in the short term.

In general, there were rockfalls, landslides, destruction of drainage systems which pose a serious risk to road safety, and the washing away of earth from embankments. The last road to reopen was A-7207 which links Cómpeta and Torrox.