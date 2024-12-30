Costa del Sol triples its accommodation offer in just eight years

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 30 December 2024, 10:45

The Costa del Sol and Malaga province's capacity to accommodate tourists continues to set milestones. After another year of increasing the number of vacancies, the popular Spanish holiday destination has tripled its accommodation offer in just eight years. A pull that is determined by the unstoppable emergence of tourist homes, whose first regulation in Andalucía, which dates back to 2016, coincides with this period of maximum expansion.

The figures make this major transformation clear. In 2016 the total accommodation in the province - hotels, tourist flats, rural houses, campsites and the first holiday rental properties - amounted to 210,000 beds and currently the year closed with almost 660,000, according to the Big Data of Turismo Costa del Sol, which uses the Andalusian tourism registry as a source.

Evolución de las plazas ofertadas en establecimientos turísticos de la provincia
2024: 659.030
2016: 210.561
Fuente: RTA, Consejería de Turismo, Junta de Andalucía

What is driving this unprecedented upturn? The data gives the answer: the tourist flat offer is the protagonist of this new scenario that has been gaining so much ground that it now accounts for 65 per cent of the total number of places to accommodate tourists in the province. The remaining 35 per cent is shared between hotels, which lost their traditional hegemony years ago in the ranking of establishments in the province, tourist flats, rural houses and campsites.

In addition, the statistics show how these accommodation types grow in a residual way compared to increases of almost 20 per cent in the registration of tourist accommodation beds in the last year, or 49 per cent if we look back four years. Some increases have allowed the Costa del Sol to repeat, since 2019 and with the exception of the pandemic pause, year-end figures that surpass the previous ones and set record milestones, ranking as the best in the history of this destination. A circumstance that is produced by the strong growth in accommodation capacity, explain experts, who point out that this would not have been possible at the rate at which hotels have grown, which require longer processing and execution times as well as more significant investments.

Plazas ofertadas en la provincia por tipo de establecimiento turístico
Hoteles, Viviendas turísticas, Apartamentos turísticos, Alojamientos rurales, Campamentos, Hostales y pensiones
2024: 426.364
2017: 84.200
Fuente: RTA, Consejería de Turismo, Junta de Andalucía

Back in March 2017, SUR reported the information that the unstoppable growth of the new regulated accommodation types of flats and dwellings for tourist purposes had meant that only ten months after the implementation of this regulation, hotels were dethroned as the type with the largest number of beds on the Costa del Sol. Specifically, by that date, the number of beds in flats and regulated dwellings had already exceeded the number of hotel beds, even though the latter had almost 100,000 beds.

This situation, until then unheard of, was brought about by the avalanche of tourist homes that regularised their activity and injected 48,881 beds into the province, which were added to the almost 55,000 in tourist flats and which raised the supply of these two booming forms of accommodation to more than 103,000 beds. The figures warned of a new reality in the market which currently, with data as of last November, consolidate this change and leave as an anecdote the figures of the irruption of the holiday rental business in the Malaga destination.

The Turismo Costa del Sol tourist board estimates that there are 88,629 accommodation establishments in the province, with a total of 659,030 beds, representing increases of 18 per cent and 12.7 per cent respectively, in relation to the previous year, in which business to accommodate travellers increased by 22 points and bedplaces increased by 14 per cent without yet reaching the barrier of 600,000.

Of this global volume, 426,364 bedplaces are in the 80,435 registered tourist dwellings; 101,141 correspond to hotels and 63,666 to tourist flats.

These figures warn that while holiday rentals have doubled in terms of properties and beds in the last four years, the hotel supply has stabilised with small increases such as going from 521 hotels in 2020 to 541 at present, adding just 4,549 beds in that period, i.e. an increase of 4.5 per cent.

Evolution

But returning to the path of milestones in the evolution of the accommodation offer in Malaga province, it is worth noting the leap in 2018, in which for the first time the Costa del Sol reached the figure of 300,000 beds. A figure which means that in the last six years the volume of global bedplaces has doubled. A year later, in 2019, a new growth caused the barrier of 400,000 beds to be surpassed, closing the year with 405,504. After the break in the pandemic, the recovery of the destination was faster than expected to the point that already in 2022 it managed to reach for the first time half a million places to accommodate tourists. A capacity with which it seemed that the Costa del Sol had reached its ceiling. However, reality has shown that growth is as unlimited as the number of projects to be added under the new regulations. And if in 2023 it did not reach 600,000 beds, it was a few months later when this figure was exceeded to end the year with almost 660,000: this will go down in history as the first in which the administrations have put the brakes on the phenomenon of holiday rentals. However, according to the statistics, the objective has not been met.

It should be remembered that it was last February when the Junta de Andalucía approved a new decree, with the consensus of all parties involved, in which the requirements for registering a property for holiday rental were raised and tools were established, for the first time, so that local councils could limit the proliferation of this offer. A few months later, it was Malaga city council who took the initiative by activating an instruction that limited new tourist dwellings to those with independent access and electricity and water services. This measure was announced in June and came into force immediately for all properties registered after the new regulation, i.e. last February.

In the meantime, in June, the supply of holiday homes in the province grew by 7.1 per cent again, and similar initiatives were added to the proposal in Malaga, Torremolinos, Ronda and Marbella, where they are studying the strategy to be undertaken, and in Alhaurín de la Torre, where last November it was approved to establish limitations to this business to facilitate access to housing.

However, it was also last month that Malaga city hall finally gave the go-ahead to a modification of the PGOU to ban new tourist flats in 43 areas of the city considered to be saturated. A measure still pending publication in the official gazette of the province and that will mean the declaration of war on this type of accommodation in the capital of the Costa del Sol. A measure for which the regional government is preparing to implement a new system to prevent the registration of properties banned by municipalities such as the one in Malaga, as well as announcing that they are working on a new regulation with limitations to discourage the registration of properties for tourist purposes of which it is estimated, based on data provided by holiday rental platforms, that 30 per cent do not operate in the market but are registered to circumvent new municipal bans and even those that come from the communities of owners themselves.

Real estate consultants point out that some of the properties that are registered carry out this procedure knowing that they are not going to rent them out, but with the aim of increasing the value of the properties as they are no longer considered homes by investors, who see them as businesses. In this sense, holiday rental consultants have already pointed out that these first municipal limitations will not be felt either in terms of property deregistrations or in terms of stopping new registrations. Nor in the market, warning that the effects of these decisions will not be felt for at least two or three years. Remy Dubois, CEO, owner and general manager of the Rems group, specialised in high-end tourist properties, offered another consequence of these prohibitions: "What will also happen is that the value of the flats that have a tourist housing licence in force will shoot up as in Barcelona, with rises of 50 per cent. In the rest of the properties, prices will normalise."

So much so that since these first limitations, month after month the statistics of the Andalusian Tourism Registry have made it clear that the volume of properties registered for holiday rentals in the province continues to rise, with monthly growth of around 10% since last June, when Malaga announced the first prohibitions.

These limitations were answered by the president of the Andalusian tourist housing association (AVVA-Pro), Juan Cubo, who said, "The authorities are under pressure from society and are trying to take measures for appearances' sake." "Without holiday rentals, half of the restaurants would have to close, and taxi drivers would be out of work. The authorities know they are acting unlawfully, which is why I encourage everyone to fight for their rights."

As of last November, a total of 13,279 tourist homes with 68,937 beds were registered in the Andalusian tourism register in Malaga city, representing increases of 23 per cent and 22.5% respectively in relation to 2023. The data shows that in the city of Malaga the volume of registrations has more than doubled since 2020.