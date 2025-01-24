Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella man suspected of starting two fires in Malaga&#039;s Sierra de las Nieves is arrested
Marbella man suspected of starting two fires in Malaga's Sierra de las Nieves is arrested

Both fires were reported in Marbella (one of them extending as far as Ojén) and only four days apart

M. J. D. A.

Friday, 24 January 2025, 12:46

The Guardia Civil have arrested the alleged perpetrator of two forest fires that originated in August 2023 in the municipalities of Marbella and Ojén, and which affected the Sierra de las Nieves national park. Both fires were reported in the same area and only four days apart. In addition, one of these fires affected 5.7 hectares of forest land, of which 3.19 hectares were in a protection area in the Sierra de las Nieves.

More than 100 personnel and seven aerial units from the Infoca plan, firefighters from Marbella, and the Guardia Civil took part in extinguishing the fire. Additionally, officers of the nature protection unit (Seprona) from Marbella began an investigation to clarify the facts.

The investigations carried out by the Guardia Civil revealed information about the presence of an individual in the area of the fires on those days. They obtained sufficient evidence to determine that the fires had been deliberately started and that behind them, allegedly, was a resident of Marbella, who has been arrested.

According to a technical report drawn up by environmental officers of the biogeographical unit 4 and the forest fire investigation brigade (BIIF), the fires had been set to control the scrubland and regenerate pastures; an ancestral practice with deep roots in rural areas. The aim is to rejuvenate the scrubland of the mountains, which sprout again with more vitality and serve as food for livestock.

