Temperatures of up 24C forecast on the Costa del Sol on Thursday

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 21:06

The passage of an Atlantic front - which will leave abundant cloudiness and rainfall in most of the country - is going to set the pace of the weather on the Spanish mainland this Thursday. According to the Aemet state agency forecast, high clouds will predominate in the Alboran Sea and the eastern coastal areas.

Temperatures? They will tend to rise on the Mediterranean coast, the Ebro, northeastern depressions and the Balearic Islands. Also minimum temperatures will rise in the southern half of the mainland, with drops in the rest of the country, which will be notable in the extreme northwest.

According to Aemet, in Malaga province temperatures could reach 24C in Vélez-Málaga, or 23 degrees in Malaga city and Marbella on Thursday. In the inland Antequera and Ronda areas, 17 and 16C are expected, respectively.

The local Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero, author of the SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning), even speaks of warm "winter terral" wind for this Thursday 19 December in the province: "The winter terral will take centre stage, in areas of the province exposed to the local wind, and the maximum temperatures will be around 22C," he said.

"As for the weather depression that is forecast for Saturday in the Gulf of Cadiz area, there is a lot of uncertainty with the probable showers. Some models give rainfall and others don't", Escudero pointed out. "What I can tell you is that the 'Dana' will hang around for a few hours and will then head towards the Canary Islands", he concluded.

Rainfall on the mainland

At the national level, Spain's state weather agency said rainfall on Thursday "is expected to be heaviest in the Cantabrian Sea, western Pyrenees and Galicia areas, without ruling out locally heavy and/or persistent in parts of Galicia and Asturias.Iit will be in the form of snow in the northern Spanish mountains, at altitudes above 2,000m at the start, falling to around 1,000/1,200m, and even to 700/1,000m in the Pyrenees. Significant accumulations are expected in the Pyrenees and western Cantabria".

Likewise, the Aemet forecast continues, "showers are likely in the northeast of Catalonia and north of the Balearic Islands at the end of the day. There will be stable weather in the Canary Islands, with slightly cloudy skies or with intervals of high clouds and 'calima' haze, with higher concentrations at the start of the day before dropping".