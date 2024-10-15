SUR Wines&Gourmet celebrates its fourth annual event on 21 October

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 17:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

SUR Wines&Gourmet is set to return on 21 October where it will celebrate its fourth year. The event has consolidated itself as a benchmark event for the wine sector due to the high quality of the wines it brings together each year.

Organised by SUR's gastronomy supplement Malaga en la Mesa, the event provides a central point to showcase the best products. The show is sponsored by the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority and Sabor a Málaga, as well as Tierra de Sabor. Registration is now open through the website surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es.

SUR Wines&Gourmet will be staged at the NH Malaga hotel. The event will bring together professionals from the world of hospitality, distribution, trade and tourism and wineries.

Alongside the wine exhibitors, there will also be a wide variety of stands dedicated to gourmet products, highlighting the pairing possibilities with the most outstanding wines.

Tasting agenda

SUR Wines&Gourmet presents a full agenda of tastings, which will showcase the variety and richness of the national and international wine sector. Those interested in participating in the various tastings will be able to register directly at the show on arrival.

This year, the wines of Castilla-León will be particularly highlighted, through the Tierra de Sabor label. At 12.30pm, the tasting 'Castilla-León, A land of wines' will take place, offering a journey through the red wines of the region in their different varieties.

Next, the great wines with DOP Denominación de Origen Protegida (protected designation of origin) Malaga and Sierras de Malaga will get their time in the limelight at 1.30pm at the Tasting Taste of Malaga. The wines of Ribera del Duero will be the protagonists of the next event, by Bodega Pago de Capellanes, at 2.30pm.

The afternoon session will start at 5.15pm with a presentation by the Emilio Moro winery. At 6pm, there will be 'Champagne and fortified wines, wines for all hours', with the participation of Champagne Nicolás Feuillate (number one in France), and Bodegas Barón, with its unique mazanilla Xixarito.

Ribera wines will also have their own space during the afternoon, at 6.45pm, with a presentation by María Luisa Cuevas, CEO and winemaker of the winery. Sabor a Malaga will close the tasting agenda at 7.15pm with a tasting dedicated to Selected Malaga AOVES extra virgin olive oil.