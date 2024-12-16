SUR journalists select the prestigious Malagueños of the Year

SUR Malaga Monday, 16 December 2024, 17:23

SUR editorial staff have chosen the Malagueños of the Year following a secret ballot with awards to be presented in the categories of sport, business, tourism, society and culture at a special ceremony in the city on 18 December.

Publicidad

In the tourism section, journalists awarded Starlite Occident, which has established itself as one of the most important music festivals in the country. In business, Bilba, a company from Álora founded by siblings Jorge, Iván and Ana Borrego, is the winner, with journalists acknowledging it for becoming one of the most successful construction companies in Malaga province and Andalucía.

Meanwhile in the culture section, the winner is María Peláe, a young and transgressive artist who has revolutionised the world of flamenco and pop music. The sports section award will go to boxer Samuel Molina, after he brilliantly became European welterweight champion this year.

Meanwhile, in society, the work carried out by school teacher Lola Cabrillana, an activist in defence of the rights of the gypsy people, will be recognised. SUR journalists also recognised the work carried out by the Unicaja Foundation, which celebrated its tenth anniversary in Malaga, and National Police, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

Publicidad

The gala, organised by Diario SUR and Unicaja Banco, will be held on Wednesday 18 December at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga from 7.30pm onwards. The award ceremony has become one of the most important social events held in Malaga province, bringing together professionals from all fields, as well as politicians.

Starlite Occident The 'boutique festival' that is a tourist magnet

Zoom Sandra García-Sanjuán J. C. Domínguez

Starlite Occident is more than just a 'boutique festival', after 12 years also making the leap to Madrid. It is a revolutionary concept of going to a concert turned into a ten-hour experience in which people can enjoy music, up to four gastronomic options and a unique nightlife offer. It is also a tourist magnet, a lure that attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world to the Costa del Sol every summer.

Publicidad

In the first 11 years of its history, Starlite Occident, founded and chaired by Sandra García-San Juan, has attracted 1.7 million visitors from 95 nationalities. The economic figures of this project are also staggering. Consultancy firm PwC produced a report which put the accumulated contribution to GDP at 1.43 billion euros, and 31,000 jobs created in its first ten years. Almost half of this income generated by the attendees was concentrated in the accommodation and catering sectors, according to the report.

Bilba A builder with national ambition and local roots

Zoom Jorge Borrego. SUR

In just two decades, Bilba has become a benchmark in the building sector in Malaga, a serious contender to put Andalucía on the map and one of the most ambitious players in Spain. With an expected turnover for this year of 180 million euros, this family business with its roots firmly planted in Álora boasts of being a 'rara avis' in its sector due to its commitment to having its own workforce, where it has more than 600 employees, of which more than 70% are permanent. At a time when a shortage of workers is a major problem for construction companies, Bilba is taking advantage of its unique labour philosophy to give it a competitive edge.

Publicidad

Today, the construction company founded by brothers Jorge, Iván and Ana Borrego is involved in a national expansion plan: it has eight offices throughout the country and 60 projects under way. It is also promoting the transformation of its business through three pillars: collaboration with clients, the industrialisation of construction and the improvement of its internal processes through digital innovation.

Lola Cabrillana Early childhood teacher, novelist and voice for equality

Zoom Lola Cabrillana. Ñito Salas

Lola Cabrillana is 'Maestra de infantil', the social media profile that has become a reference for educators for being a loudspeaker against inequality, bullying and racism. In the classroom she is 'seño Lola' for the children who are her students at the Misioneras Cruzadas school in La Palmilla. Lola is also a novelist. In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic she published her first novel, Voces Color Canela (Cinnamon-coloured Voices) and since then she hasn't stopped. In 2023 came La Maestra Gitana (The Gypsy Teacher), of which seven editions were published and which was her great leap into bookshops; and in April this year she published Las Cuatro Esquinas del Mar (The Four Corners of the Sea), also with Grijalbo, which is now in its tenth edition. Her direct, honest style and the way she reflects and gives a voice to her community, far from stereotypes, has hooked thousands of readers of all ages.

Publicidad

Lola is a teacher from Monday to Friday and at weekends. She also helps and works with her sister on the stall they have in the Marbella street market. For her, this year has been full of awards, including the solidarity award from the Fundación Secretariado Gitano.

Maria Pelae The singer of equality and modern folklore

Zoom María Peláez. J. Alonso

María Peláe is today one of the most original voices on the national scene. The Malaga native from Puerto de la Torre has earned her place in the music scene with her own style that naturally combines folklore, electronic and Andalusian wit. This award is the finishing touch to an intense year in which she has toured with her third album, Al Baño María, made her debut in the theatre with Lorca Por Saura and was a contender to represent Spain at Eurovision with Remitente. To bid farewell to 2024, the singer-songwriter has just released the EP Navidad Flamenca a lo Peláe, Christmas carols with her own special twist.

Noticia Patrocinada

Behind all the successes, there is a Malaga native trained in anthropology and social work who has been in the music industry for more than 15 years. Her lyrics are polished with puns and double entendres, a touch of flamenco and deep irony, and always with a message which aim to break taboos or raise the flag of equality as a woman and lesbian. This commitment to the LGBT community earned her the Arcoíris prize from the ministry of equality a year ago.

Samuel Molina Sacrifice and effort to gain the European title

Zoom Samuel Molina. Marilú Báez.

Malaga has become a national powerhouse in the world of boxing, one of the most physically and personally demanding sports for those who practice it at the highest level. Local fighters have had a good year, but particularly 26-year-old Samuel 'La Esencia' Molina.

Publicidad

He confirmed his strong progress in 2024 with the European Welterweight title in France. His success is the success of many young fans in Malaga province who continue to take up the sport. The pearl of the Heredia Saga once again put on everyone's lips a sport that is notching up international successes. With this brilliant continental belt, he becomes the third fighter from Malaga of all time to win a continental title, the first being someone very close to him, the uncle of his trainer (Boris Heredia) and his manager (Alejandro Heredia), José Luis Heredia.

Unicaja Foundation Ten years of social and cultural work

Zoom José Manuel Domínguez. SUR

The Unicaja Foundation celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2024. And it has done so, after many social and cultural initiatives throughout Andalucía, having allocated more than 400 million euros during these ten years, and also as a fundamental part of Unicaja Banco's shareholding.

Publicidad

Its work as the main shareholder guarantees the bank's stability and its Andalusian identity, which is essential to meeting the needs of the region. The foundation has underpinned its roadmap in recent times through a profound restructuring and a strategic plan with the capacity to respond to the great challenges of 21st century societies.

The figures speak for themselves: more than 30,000 projects, 22 million people and entities benefited and a radius of coverage of more than 500 municipalities in Andalucía and Ciudad Real. José Manuel Domínguez as president and Sergio Corral as general director have led to the renewal of the board of trustees towards a more professional and modern model.

Publicidad

National Police The force celebrates its 200th anniversary this year

Zoom Enrique Barón. SUR

The National Police celebrated a very special anniversary this year: 200 years. The government issued a royal decree to pay tribute to the force, which was celebrated with a ceremony presided over by the King and Queen of Spain. Beyond the figures, the police have been able to adapt to the challenges of each era, forging very solid principles and values during this long journey, born of the effort, sacrifice and heroism of its members. From humanitarian services, which are the true leitmotiv of the officers, to complex operations against organised crime or terrorism, the force has sought to provide an immediate and effective response to the demands of residents, such as the challenge they are currently facing with new forms of cybercrime.

In Malaga, the National Police have been closely linked to the values and traditions of the province, as demonstrated by its links with the Cofradía del Rico through its collaboration with different NGOs and charities.