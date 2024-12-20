Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Salvador Salas
Awards

SUR recognises seven Malagueños of the Year at sparkling awards ceremony

The editorial staff in the SUR newsroom selected individuals and organisations in categories of sport, culture, society, business and tourism

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 20 December 2024, 11:19

Malaga city's conference centre was the scene on Wednesday for this year's Malagueños del Año ceremony at which SUR gives recognition to individuals or organisation whose achievements have made a difference to the province.

The awards were given in seven categories. In the tourism section, journalists awarded Starlite Occident, which has established itself as one of the most important music festivals in the country.

In business, Bilba, a company from Álora founded by siblings Jorge, Iván and Ana Borrego, picked up the prize, acknowledged for becoming one of the most successful construction companies in Malaga province and Andalucía.

Meanwhile in the culture section, the winner was María Peláe, a young and transgressive artist who has revolutionised the world of flamenco and pop music.

The sports section award went to boxer Samuel Molina, after he brilliantly became European welterweight champion this year.

Meanwhile, in society, the work carried out by school teacher Lola Cabrillana, an activist in defence of the rights of the Gypsy people, received the award.

SUR journalists also recognised the work carried out by the Unicaja Foundation, which celebrates its tenth anniversary in Malaga, and the National Police force, in their 200th anniversary year.

The gala, organised by Diario SUR and Unicaja, was attended by a cross section of guests from Malaga society, including regional finance minister, Carolina España, the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre and provincial authority president, Francisco Salado.

