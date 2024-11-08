SUR in English recognises Holiday World group with first special tourism award

Félix Lorenzo London Friday, 8 November 2024, 11:34 | Updated 12:07h.

This year's London dinner to coincide with the World Travel Market was chosen to present the first SUR in English special tourism prize. Every year this newspaper will reward a business or group in the province of Malaga for its work and support for the tourism industry.

The first award was presented to Grupo Peñarroya, the 50-year-old family business behind the Holiday World resort in Benalmádena as well as La Reserva de Marbella, among other ventures. The award was collected by Mari Francis Peñarroya, who said she was accepting the recognition in the name of her father and the founder of the group, Cristóbal Peñarroya. "This is for him, for his hard work, enthusiasm and commitment to the traditions of Malaga," she said. "My father is a great Malagueño, in love with his homeland, and a very special person; he would have loved to be here and collect this himself, but we will give it to him and we thank you in his name."

Special distinction

Also at the dinner in London, special recognition was given to Pedro Luis Gómez, the SUR journalist who, 40 years ago, as coordinator of the newly founded SUR in English, travelled to London with the first World Travel Market special supplement. "Although now he does not have an active role in SUR, he will always be with us at this fair, which owes so much to him and for which he has worked so hard," said Manolo Castillo. Gómez stressed what SUR in English meant to him as he had been the first editor ("and all that without speaking any English...").

He shared some anecdotes from the early days (the World Travel Market was very different in the 80s from what it is now), and remembered former colleagues such as Jeff Kelly, Gerry and Joan Davies, Joaquín Marín, José A. Frías, Luis Moret and Salvador Salas, all now deceased, and Juan Soto (director general of Pensa Malagueña when SUR in English was first conceived) and Liz Parry and Eve Browne.

He encouraged "those who have taken over the helm of the newspaper to continue working as they are doing now: marvellously well".