Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Showers for those with reduced mobility will be in use at Dedo, Malagueta, and Misericordia beaches in Malaga city. SUR
Water shortage forces closure of beach showers and foot baths along the Costa del Sol this summer
Drought crisis

Water shortage forces closure of beach showers and foot baths along the Costa del Sol this summer

The measure will affect 14 coastal municipalities, including at all of the 41 Blue Flag beaches. The only exception will be the facilities designed for people with reduced mobility

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 11:05

Compartir

The drought situation remains serious in the Axarquia and Malaga city and severe - at the moment - for parts of the western strip of the Costa del Sol. The significant rains in March have served to save the summer to some extent and have given way to different limits of usage per inhabitant per day by the drought committee and agreements between the Junta and water supply companies such as Emasa, Axaragua, Acosol and Arcgisa (Campo de Gibraltar).

The core issue was the one of the major uses of water, swimming pools and irrigation, prompting various restrictions. Some have been scrapped, but others such as a ban on beach showers and foot baths has not and came into force on 1 June.

As a result, there will be no showers and foot baths for 14 coastal municipalities, including at all of the 41 Blue Flag beaches on the Costa. The only exception, agreed by the water companies, will be the showers and foot baths designed for people with reduced mobility. In Malaga city, there will only be these types of showers and foot baths in use at Misericordia, Malagueta and El Dedo beaches.

Educational

Emasa has done the numbers, which confirms the educational nature of these cuts: the beach showers and foot baths only account for 0.24% of Malaga city's overall water consumption.

In sports facilities and community swimming pools, showers will be permitted where their use is mandatory for sanitary reasons.

It is still forbidden to fill existing swimming pools with potable water from scratch (only in cases of new construction or refurbished); to clean vehicles except at authorised car wash establishments; to water lawns with drinking water (only gardens in exceptional situations mentioned in the ordinances); run ornamental fountains (unless they have a closed circuit); to irrigate golf courses with drinking water or to wash down patios and terraces.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot remains closed as authorities fail to appoint management company in time for summer
  2. 2 100 years since the birth of the man who transformed Marbella into a high profile resort
  3. 3 Marc Anthony outshines Will Smith in star-studded E1 electric boat race in Marbella
  4. 4 La Rosaleda set for sell-out showdown as Malaga CF eye play-off final
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town issues new beach rules and regulations for summer: this what you can and can't do
  6. 6 Malaga, a dominant force on Europe's culture and leisure scene
  7. 7 Torremolinos Pride celebrates diversity with a record turnout and its sights set on hosting EuroPride 2027
  8. 8 International residents enjoy life in Spain with the best in private healthcare
  9. 9 Marbella CF win play-off final to secure promotion to the third tier
  10. 10 The sweet summer fruit that travels from Spain across Europe

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad