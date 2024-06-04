Water shortage forces closure of beach showers and foot baths along the Costa del Sol this summer

Showers for those with reduced mobility will be in use at Dedo, Malagueta, and Misericordia beaches in Malaga city.

The drought situation remains serious in the Axarquia and Malaga city and severe - at the moment - for parts of the western strip of the Costa del Sol. The significant rains in March have served to save the summer to some extent and have given way to different limits of usage per inhabitant per day by the drought committee and agreements between the Junta and water supply companies such as Emasa, Axaragua, Acosol and Arcgisa (Campo de Gibraltar).

The core issue was the one of the major uses of water, swimming pools and irrigation, prompting various restrictions. Some have been scrapped, but others such as a ban on beach showers and foot baths has not and came into force on 1 June.

As a result, there will be no showers and foot baths for 14 coastal municipalities, including at all of the 41 Blue Flag beaches on the Costa. The only exception, agreed by the water companies, will be the showers and foot baths designed for people with reduced mobility. In Malaga city, there will only be these types of showers and foot baths in use at Misericordia, Malagueta and El Dedo beaches.

Emasa has done the numbers, which confirms the educational nature of these cuts: the beach showers and foot baths only account for 0.24% of Malaga city's overall water consumption.

In sports facilities and community swimming pools, showers will be permitted where their use is mandatory for sanitary reasons.

It is still forbidden to fill existing swimming pools with potable water from scratch (only in cases of new construction or refurbished); to clean vehicles except at authorised car wash establishments; to water lawns with drinking water (only gardens in exceptional situations mentioned in the ordinances); run ornamental fountains (unless they have a closed circuit); to irrigate golf courses with drinking water or to wash down patios and terraces.