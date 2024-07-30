Storms give way to new wave of high temperatures in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 09:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It is not usual, and even less so in recent years, for it to rain in Malaga at the end of July. But it rained lightly on Sunday, and it did again yesterday (29 July) at various times in the morning, in different parts of Malaga city, among other municipalities.

They were brief showers, although with large, muddy drops due to the 'calima' haze (Sahara desert sand) present in the Malaga skies, which also remained very cloudy... so it was not exactly the best beach day of the summer.

The cause of this radical change in the weather was the arrival of a 'Dana' depression which was isolated off the coast of Portugal and which made itself felt in other provinces of Spain on the last Monday of July, just as on Sunday it caused an intense hail storm in nearby Granada province. The thunderstorms, accompanied by occasional strong gusts of wind, began in the early hours of the morning in Malaga and continued for the first half of the day.

Strong 'terral'

Today (Tuesday) will be a day of transition, marked by the persistence of the wind from the east and similar temperatures, although the thermal sensation will be more pleasant, due to the withdrawal of the haze and the decrease in relative humidity. In addition, Aemet forecasts that the skies will gradually clear, so it is expected to be a sunnier day, therefore, closer to what is the norm on the Costa delSol.

And from summer showers and storms, to a possible episode of strong 'terral' hot wind, which could push temperatures from Wednesday - and especially on Thursday - above 40C in Malaga province, starting in the Guadalhorce valley and other inland areas. In fact, if the forecasts come true, this could be the hottest spell of the summer, although until then there are still a few days to go and the forecast can change.

Yellow alert (low risk)

For the moment, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow alert (low risk) for tomorrow for the whole of Malaga province, with the exception of Axarquia, for maximum temperatures of 36C in general. However, according to the meteorologists, "this warning refers mainly to the inland parts of the province, where it could locally reach 40 degrees". As for Antequera and Ronda, the general maximum will be 39 degrees, but it will also reach 40C in some areas.

As for Thursday, the weather models are already giving 40-41C in Malaga city, and up to 45 degrees in the Guadalhorce valley (Coín, Álora, etc), according to local weather expert José Luis Escudero. Friday will be similar, although somewhat less intense, while on Saturday it will ease off, turn east and the mercury will drop by around 10 degrees, to a maximum of 30C.

"Thursday will depend on whether the terral comes in from the early hours of the morning (around 3.00 a.m.), which could be a record high," said Escudero.

The all-time record high for the month of August has remained unbeaten since 9 August 1953, with 44C registered at Malaga Airport.