Costa del Sol fairground lights crash to the ground after freak 'heat burst'

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Monday, 29 July 2024, 16:01

A strong gust of wind known as a heat burst brought down the lights on Torre del Mar’s fairground on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol at around 5am on Monday 29 July. The phenomenon was a result of the ongoing thunderstorm, a sudden rise in temperature and strong wind and rain.

Considerable material damage has been reported in the areas to the west of the coastal town, between the fairground and the River Vélez, including a wall of the town’s Joaquín Lobato secondary school which was toppled, as SUR has been able to confirm.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the fairground was empty, having closed a few hours earlier and there was no one at the school.

The storm associated with this meteorological phenomenon has left up to 0.2mm of rain in Torre del Mar, according to the data provided by the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network.

There was more rain in other villages belonging to Vélez-Málaga, including Lagos, where residents have counted up to 6.5 litres per square metre, accompanied by mist.