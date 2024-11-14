Sleep like a king or queen in Andalucía in a 9th-century Game of Thrones-style fortress

María Alonso Monda Thursday, 14 November 2024, 07:34

To be transported to a medieval world and to experience the epic stories of Game of Thrones is possible in the Andalucía region of southern Spain. On a limestone promontory located more than three hundred metres above sea level is an old medieval fortress which has been converted into a hotel and transports guests back to the middle ages.

In the small municipality of Monda in Malaga province this old 9th century castle has been converted into Hotel Castillo de Monda, located just 15 minutes from Marbella and 30 minutes from Malaga city. As explained on its website, the structure of this peculiar establishment still conserves one of its original towers and parts of the walls inside.

The hotel combines the Andalusian style of its origins with modern decoration and also offers numerous public areas, restaurants and a spa. Like most castles, its hilltop location offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside including the Sierra de las Nieves mountain range, the Guadalhorce valley and even Malaga city's bay.

According to the website, this four-star hotel is the ideal place for weddings, corporate events, weekends and relaxing holidays. The price per night usually ranges from 112 euros to 218 euros, although it depends on dates and services such as the all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast. The hotel also offers an outdoor swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant with a wide selection of meals, it organises events and also offers a car rental service.

History

The hotel is located inside the fortress of al-Mundat, which sits on La Villeta hill. Although archaeology has found few traces of the Iberian period on this site, it was during the Islamic period that the first fortress was built. This was towards the end of the 9th century is is linked to the revolt of Omar Ibn Hafsun. It was destroyed around 920 after the disbanding of the uprising and the pacification of al-Andalus.

The castle had numerous modifications at the time of the invasions of the North African empires, during the Taifa period and the Nasrid period. After the Reconquista it was dismantled and in 1569 its residential quarter was set on fire by the Moors during a fierce revolt. Today its remains are integrated into a charming hotel that tries to reconcile the military aesthetics with residential use.

Two structures are partially preserved today: the celloquia, which was the highest and most fortified area and which would correspond to the highest part of the hotel along with its courtyard. It still preserves sections of the wall, a tower and a cistern, hidden in the construction of the hotel.

The second structure is the al-bacar, the walled area facing north, now occupied by an olive grove. It is the space within the walled enclosure and its purpose was to house the population and livestock, especially during enemy raids. Over time the population would settle permanently in this area of the castle, forming what has come to be known as the Villa Vieja (old town).

Legend

There are several legends about this fortress. One of them tells how the daughter of the warden of Monda, Beatriz, fell in love with Arturo, son of the warden of the neighbouring village of Tolox. It was a passionate love story until he had to leave for the newly discovered lands of America. Arthur gave his beloved an almond blossom and said: "this flower is my heart". Time passed and one day a drop of blood sprang from the blossom. Beatrice realised that her beloved had died across the seas and died of grief on the spot.

"And since then the shadow of Beatriz, known as the Good Villeta, wanders through the ruins of the castle, appearing in the evenings to the people of Monda, who still, at night, hear the moans and the mournful voice of the luckless maiden who died of a broken heart" (Diego Vázquez de Otero).