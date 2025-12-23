Seven places to take the children this festive season in Malaga (and how to get there)

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 23 December 2025, 08:30 Share

The Christmas and New Year holidays are the perfect time to get out of the house and discover Malaga with the little ones beyond just shopping and catching the festive illuminations. The province offers castles steeped in epic tales, urban parks transformed into comic book settings, breathtaking viewpoints, museums that awaken nostalgia and even something pretty original such as a natural maze. These are plans designed for family enjoyment, either in the great outdoors or in cultural spaces, without long journeys to get there and with a strong educational and fun component. Here are seven family excursions in Malaga province for this festive season and how to get there.

1 Torremolinos Parque de la Batería

Rompetechos and Botones Sacarino (the bellboy) in Parque de la Batería. Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos

It is one of Torremolinos' largest green spaces and a great place to go with children at Christmas. In addition to its wide paths, playgrounds, artificial lake and areas for running or cycling, as of autumn a very special attraction was added, called Ibáñez Park. It features large-scale sculptures of Mortadelo and Filemón, Rompetechos and Botones Sacarino (the bellboy) scattered throughout the grounds. The stroll through this park becomes a fun-filled quest amid nature, history and humour in a spacious, safe and free environment.

WHERE: Parque de la Batería - Google Maps

Other nearby places of interest: Crocodile Park Torremolinos, Molino de Inca and Mini Golf Park Torremolinos.

2 Teba Castillo de la Estrella (Star Castle)

Teba's Castillo de la Estrella. J. A.

It is the perfect place to spark children's imaginations with a tale worthy of an epic film. In this enormous Moorish fortress, one of the largest in the province, a unique battle was fought in 1330, led by Sir James Douglas, a Scottish knight who came here to fulfil his king's last wish: to take his heart to the holy city of Jerusalem. The tale of crusades, kings and heroes turns a visit here into a true medieval adventure, with spectacular views and plenty of space to explore at your leisure.

WHERE: Castillo de la Estrella - Google Maps

MORE INFORMATION: El Castillo de la Estrella : The Arab fortress that is a monument to Sir James Douglas | Sur in English

Other nearby places of interest: Two more castles, El Castillo de la Peña (Ardales) and Hins Canit (Cañete la Real), also Bobastro and El Caminito del Rey.

3 Montes de Málaga Mirador de la Unidad (Unity viewpoint)

La Unidad viewpoint. J. A.

It is one of those places that surprises even those who think they know Malaga well. Located atop Matanza hill, within Malaga city's surrounding hills known as Montes de Málaga, it offers a spectacular, panoramic view of the city, the bay and the nearby slopes. However, it is not just a natural viewing balcony: here you will find a rose-shaped compass, symbols of unity (hence the name), a wishing-well and spaces designed for contemplating sunrises, sunsets and even the stars at night. It can be accessed via a short and easy trail, perfect for a brief family adventure.

WHERE: Mirador de La Unidad - Google Maps

MORE INFORMATION: What not to miss in Malaga's surrounding hills | SUR in English

Other nearby places of interest: Las Contadores nature classroom, El Cochino viewpoint, Torrijos and El Cerrado recreational areas and Lagar de Torrijos ecomuseum.

4 Cuevas de San Marcos Toy Museum of Spain and the World

Dolls on show in this toy museum. Diputación de Málaga

For more than three years now, a collection of some 2,300 pieces from Spain and other countries has been on display at the entrance to this village in the Sierra Norte area of Malaga. Some of them are more than a century old. The museum, the result of the collecting zeal of its owner, Pedro Pérez, has three gallery rooms. The first houses the history of toys in Spain, demonstrating that it was the world's leading toy manufacturer for a century. Among the toys in this room is the very first toy by the manufacturer Rafael Payá Picó: a motorcycle with sidecar from 1893. This space also houses cars, boats, aeroplanes, trains, spaceships, helicopters, clowns, animals, toy kitchens and projectors.

WHERE: Toy Museum of Spain and the World - Google Maps

MORE INFORMATION: How this museum started | SUR in English

Other nearby places of interest: Cueva de Belda (a cave), an easy trail along the Genil river and Iznájar reservoir.

5 Sierra de las Nieves Mirador del Guarda Forestal (Forest ranger's lookout)

Natural monument at the Mirador del Guarda Forestal. J. A.

This is a very special stop for a family visit, because the views here are accompanied by a story with an important message. This site, in the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves mountain range, pays tribute to the forest rangers who have protected the forests of Malaga for generations. The sculpture that presides over the viewpoint, with an adult pointing out the landscape to a child, invites a conversation about nature, respect and caring for the environment. From this viewpoint, you can see mountains, valleys and the 'pinsapares' (Spanish fir forests), in an accessible, peaceful space, perfect for a short, yet educational visit.

WHERE: The Forest ranger's lookout - Google Maps

MORE INFORMATION: El Mirador del Guarda Forestal: the place that offers much more than just panoramic views of the Sierra de las Nieves | SUR in English

Other nearby places of interest: River trail along the Turón, remains of the castle of Miraflores (in El Burgo) and various approved trails in the Sierra de las Nieves National Park.

6 The mazes in Humilladero and Arriate

Arriate's new maze. SUR

Malaga province has two rather original options for families with children: the hedge mazes in Arriate and Humilladero, both opened less than a year ago. The one in Arriate, located in the Serranía de Ronda mountain range and opened in October, is notable for its tall cypress trees, its Victorian design - the largest of its kind in Spain - and for including a cactus garden and pedal cars. In the Antequera part of Malaga province is Laberintus Park in Humilladero, boasting the largest hedge maze in the country and it is the first biotechnological one, featuring interacting plants and traditional games. Guaranteed fun for all ages.

WHERE: El Laberinto de Arriate. - Google Maps and Laberintus Park - Google Maps .

MORE INFORMATION: Laberintus Park: inland Malaga has fun things to discover | SUR in English

Other nearby places of interest: (near Arriate maze) La Ventilla stream and gorge, (near Laberintus Park) Museo de los Belenes (a whole museum of different nativity scenes) and Santillán Park.

7 The Dolmens of Antequera

Just one of Antequera's impressive dolmens. SUR

It's the perfect family trip that will take you thousands of years back in time. These impressive, prehistoric monuments, built over 6,500 years ago, allow children to discover how Europe's first inhabitants lived and buried their dead. Menga, Viera and the Romeral tholos are striking for their size, enormous stones and the mysteries that continue to fascinate today. The tour is comfortable, in the great outdoors and very educational. It is completed by a museum that helps visitors understand why this place is a World Heritage Site.

WHERE: Conjunto Arqueológico Dólmenes de Antequera - Google Maps

Other nearby places of interest: Lobo Park (a wildlife park for different species of wolf), Nacimiento de la Villa (a picturesque, natural water source), El Torcal de Antequera (unusual, geological rock formations with footpaths and a visitor centre) and La Negrita children's playground.