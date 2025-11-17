The forest ranger's lookout that offers far more than just panoramic views of the Sierra de las Nieves

Javier Almellones Malaga Monday, 17 November 2025, 18:15 Share

It is much more than a natural lookout point from which to contemplate the valleys and mountains of the Sierra de las Nieves in Malaga province. It is also a place that invites reflection on the importance of a profession that is essential to the forests of Andalucía. El Mirador del Guarda Forestal (the forest ranger's lookout), inaugurated at the end of 1977, was built to pay tribute to those who dedicated their lives to protecting the mountains of Malaga.

This site, located next to the winding A-366 road linking Ronda and El Burgo, was built as part of the commemorative events held to mark the first centenary of the state forestry corps (1877-1977). It is a symbolic tribute to the forest-protection work done by rangers - work that they "continue to do".

This particular viewpoint, accessible from the aforementioned road (between kilometres 19 and 20), features a sculpture at its highest point by multidisciplinary artist Enrique Arrenberg, created in the studio at Talleres Merchán. It depicts a forest ranger with his left hand on a child's shoulder, while his right hand points to something in the distance. The statue was intended to convey the idea of protecting the natural environment, as well as teaching about it and showing respect for it.

In the first photo, the sculpture that stands at the viewpoint. Cobblestone path to explore this area (photo 2). Panoramic view of El Burgo from the viewpoint (photo 3).

Funding for the viewpoint came from Malaga's provincial authority (the Diputación) and several town councils in the province, with the collaboration of what was then called Icona (the national institute for nature conservation), and it was officially inaugurated on 17 December 1977. On that day, according to the Diario SUR report at the time, dozens of forest rangers from all over the province attended the event. During the ceremony, in addition to the presentation of medals of the 'civil order of agricultural merit' to some of the rangers, a commemorative stone plaque was unveiled at the foot of the monument with the inscription: "From the Diputación and town halls of the province to the forest rangers on the centenary of the founding of their corps."

News of the inauguration in Diario SUR.

This 'mirador' is located approximately 900 metres above sea level, on the public-access mountain area known as Cuenca del Turón, an ideal spot to enjoy a privileged, panoramic view of the upper Turón valley and the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves Natural Park that is now also a National Park. From there, for example, you can see the peaks of the Cabrillas, Pilones and Cerro Alto mountain ranges and the Lifa valley, among other iconic landmarks of these protected lands. You also have a spectacular view of El Burgo and the source of the Turón river, right at the foot of the viewpoint. Other places visible on a clear day are the old convent of the Virgen de las Nieves and the Spanish fir (pinsapo) forests of Cubero and Ronda.

Due to its scenic, cultural and symbolic value, the regional government of Andalucía declared this site a Natural Monument in 2012 via Decree 383/2011. With a surface area of 1.62 hectares, the protected space stands out for its spectacular views, the geodiversity of the terrain with its "limestone ridges and karst landscapes" and its vegetation, dominated by holm oak groves and groves of Spanish firs and Aleppo pines.

In the first photo, there is a circular path that allows easy access to the viewpoint. The site was inaugurated on December 17, 1977 (photo 2). Access to the viewpoint is next to the road that connects Ronda and El Burgo (photo 3).

The surrounding area has also been the setting for environmental education activities and interpretive tours that highlight the evolution of the forestry profession and the forests themselves. A small, winding, paved path leads up to the sculpture, along with rest areas and information boards. It is a must-see for anyone travelling along the road between Ronda and El Burgo. Indeed, it is a popular spot for visitors.

From there, one could easily appreciate the forestry history of this area. As reported on the viewpoint's inauguration back in 1977, Juan Moreno, the most senior ranger within the corps at the time, delivered a moving speech about the views: "All those trees you can see from this viewpoint and millions more that aren't visible from here, but which are still there, protecting half of Spain from erosion and creating wealth where there were nothing but rocky outcrops, are the work of a handful of men who believe, quite simply, in the future." Today, those words resonate strongly with the present, as this viewpoint looks across one of the three national parks in Andalucía.