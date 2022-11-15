New toy museum presents its 'unique' collection of 2,300 pieces from 25 countries The Toy Museum of Spain and the World, which was opened in Cuevas de San Marcos this week, includes pieces from many established manufacturers

The new Toy Museum of Spain and the World was inaugurated in Cuevas de San Marcos on Monday, a "unique" space in Andalucía with 2,300 pieces from different parts of the world.

The opening of the facility, located next to the tourist office, was attended by the town’s mayor, José María Molina; the President of Malaga provincial authority, Francisco Salado; the regional government delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, and several mayors of the Antequera region.

The museum consists of three rooms. The first houses the history of toys in Spain and includes pieces from several established toy manufacturers, such as cars, boats, planes, trains, spaceships, dolls, clowns and animals, among other things.

Another area is dedicated to toys from around the world, with representation from 25 countries, including the UK, France, China, Japan. Czechoslovakia and Mexico. Of particular importance is a collection of German tin soldiers made in the world's first toy factory, Hilpert, in 1870. This room also reviews the history of Spanish board games.

The third room offers a collection of 250 Spanish comics, as well as sticker albums - one of which is from the First World War - and children’s story books from schools, institutes and universities from between 1870 and 1960.

The brainchild of the museum is Pedro Pérez, a collector and historian who owns all of the pieces that will be permanently exhibited in the space. The project had the collaboration of the provincial authority, which made an investment of 42,000 euros thanks to the Plan of Assistance and Cooperation to the Municipalities (2021).

The president of the provincial authority stressed that the museum will be a “great attraction”.

The museum can be visited from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 2pm, and 4.30pm and 7.30pm. On Sundays it will be open from 10am to 2pm.

Entry costs two euros and includes guided tours so that visitors can interact with the toys.