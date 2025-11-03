Head inland for fun and adventure in Malaga province

Easy and challenging itineraries are possible at the Laberintus Park maze in Humilladero.

There are plenty of options for fun and adventure away from the coast in Malaga province that are open all year round.

Head to the inland town of Humilladero and the Laberintus Park, a new tourist attraction which opened in February this year. Not only is it the largest hedge maze in Spain, but it is also equipped with bioreactors capable of generating energy and water from the earth and biological activators, which react with the environment through human touch.

Inspired by the beautiful gardens of the Alhambra Palace in Granada, this space spans more than 7,400 square metres and is not only a challenge for puzzle lovers, but also a space dedicated to promoting environmental awareness.

The Laberintus Park maze in Humilladero is inspired by the beautiful gardens of the Alhambra palace in Granada province

The Laberintus Park maze offers different levels of difficulty to suit all visitors, from the easiest itinerary possible in about 30 minutes, to the most difficult challenge which can take up to two hours to complete.

In addition to the maze, the park is equipped with a traditional playground, a sports area and a herbarium.

The entrance fee includes access to the maze, the lookout tower and the play area. The entrance fee is six euros for children aged six-12 and eight euros for visitors over 12. Children under six get in free.

Olive culture

Time magazine has included the LA Almazara olive oil museum in Ronda in its list of 'The World's Greatest Places 2025', a recognition that marks the culmination of a project that has been a true cultural revolution in Spain.

LA Almazara, designed by French industrial designer and architect Philippe Starck, offers olive oil tastings, family activities, the chance to sponsor an olive tree and spend a day with a picnic among olive trees, or even stay in a nineteenth-century Andalusian farmhouse with unparalleled views of the Ronda mountains.

LA Almazara is located just a few kilometres from the centre of Ronda on a 26-hectare estate surrounded by ancient olive trees (some are up to 800 years old).

The facilities produce 60,000 litres of additive-free, organic oil every year from early-harvest olives gathered between the end of September and the beginning of November.

Zip wire

If adrenaline is what you're after then head to Sunview Park in Alhaurín de la Torre where you can experience the longest double zip wire in Andalucía.

At more than 1,300 metres long, the 'supertirolina' gives visitors a birds-eye view of everything Malaga has to offer from the Mediterranean coast to its mountains and famous whitewashed villages.

The park also offers horse riding, archery and off-road Land Rover tours for wedding, birthday, first communion, stag and hen and christening parties as well as conferences and private events. Sunview Park is open 12 months a year and is easy to reach from the Costa del Sol and Malaga city.

Another popular zip wire attraction in Malaga province is in the Axarquía mountain village of Comares. At 436 metres in length, it promises the longest zip-line experience in Spain with natural anchoring.

Malaga isn't just sun, sea, sand and sangría - there are plenty of fun activities for all the family away from the Costa del Sol.